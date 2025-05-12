India and Pakistan to consider withdrawing troops from the border and adjacent regions - media

The Directors General of the Ministries of Defence of India and Pakistan discussed a ceasefire and reduction of military forces on the border and in adjacent regions. India announced a temporary suspension of Operation "Sindor" to allow Pakistan to demonstrate whether it is ready for peace. This was reported by the ANI agency, reports UNN.

Details

The Directors General of the Ministries of Defence of India and Pakistan are discussing issues related to the cessation of shelling and military operations; considering measures to reduce military personnel

Issues related to maintaining the commitment that the two sides should not fire or initiate any aggressive and hostile actions against each other were discussed. It was also agreed that both sides would consider immediate measures to ensure the reduction of troops on the borders and in the advanced areas - stated in the Indian Army.

Later, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his first address to the nation after Operation "Sindor", criticizing Pakistan. He stressed that India is suspending the operation to see how events unfold.

The world saw this dirty truth about Pakistan when high-ranking army officers said goodbye to the murdered criminals. There is no greater proof of state terrorism. Indian missiles and drones attacked these facilities in Pakistan, and it was not only about the buildings of terrorist organizations, many terrorists were destroyed - he said.

Negotiations at the level of Directors General of the Ministries of Defense of both countries, which were originally scheduled to take place around noon on Monday, were later postponed to the evening. On May 10, both countries reached an understanding on the cessation of shelling and military operations after a call from the Pakistani Director General of the Ministry of Defense to his Indian counterpart.

Let us remind

India and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire after negotiations mediated by the United States.