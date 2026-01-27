Increased salaries for teachers will start arriving this week, there is an instruction to work on the issue by regions - Prime Minister

$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
11:34 AM • 3028 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 10997 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
08:29 AM • 11359 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 14138 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 29977 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 77917 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 45591 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 48686 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 40542 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 66648 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2.9m/s
89%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
France blocks Ukraine's attempts to acquire British Storm Shadow missiles - The TelegraphJanuary 27, 02:28 AM • 37430 views
Russia must be held accountable for a just peace - Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UNJanuary 27, 03:02 AM • 12315 views
Attack on Odesa on January 27: three wounded, part of a building destroyedPhotoJanuary 27, 03:26 AM • 6104 views
Emergency power outages hit several regions - Ukrenergo06:18 AM • 22472 views
"We advise you to contact Putin, who started this war": The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini's statements about Zelenskyy and the peace agreement08:03 AM • 8748 views
Publications
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 1744 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it11:34 AM • 3030 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 10998 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 39768 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 77917 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Serhiy Lysak
Elina Svitolina
Oksen Lisovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Kharkiv
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs11:53 AM • 368 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 22021 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 21631 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 22159 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 24965 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Financial Times

Increased salaries for teachers will start arriving this week, there is an instruction to work on the issue by regions - Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

This week, teachers will receive their first increased salaries. From January 1, 2026, teachers' salaries will increase by 30%.

Increased salaries for teachers will start arriving this week, there is an instruction to work on the issue by regions - Prime Minister

Teachers will start receiving their first increased salaries this week, there is an instruction to work this out in the regions, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Tuesday, writes UNN.

This week, teachers across the country will start receiving their first increased salaries

- Svyrydenko wrote on social media.

She indicated that from January 1, 2026, teachers' salaries in schools should increase by 30%.

"I instructed the Ministry of Education and Science, together with the heads of regional military administrations and local authorities, to work out the issue in each region. Payments must be on time and in full - as always, based on the state educational subvention and additional payments from local self-government bodies," the Prime Minister noted.

At the same time, she noted, additional payments will be maintained this year - UAH 2,000 for all teachers and UAH 4,000 for teachers in frontline communities.

"This is only the first part of the increase in teachers' salaries planned for this year. The next stage is an additional 20% increase in salaries from September 1 for all categories of educators," Svyrydenko indicated.

Ministry of Education is considering four models for increasing teachers' salaries: what are they about23.12.25, 12:26 • 2666 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEducation
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine