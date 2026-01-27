Increased salaries for teachers will start arriving this week, there is an instruction to work on the issue by regions - Prime Minister

Teachers will start receiving their first increased salaries this week, there is an instruction to work this out in the regions, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Tuesday, writes UNN.

This week, teachers across the country will start receiving their first increased salaries - Svyrydenko wrote on social media.

She indicated that from January 1, 2026, teachers' salaries in schools should increase by 30%.

"I instructed the Ministry of Education and Science, together with the heads of regional military administrations and local authorities, to work out the issue in each region. Payments must be on time and in full - as always, based on the state educational subvention and additional payments from local self-government bodies," the Prime Minister noted.

At the same time, she noted, additional payments will be maintained this year - UAH 2,000 for all teachers and UAH 4,000 for teachers in frontline communities.

"This is only the first part of the increase in teachers' salaries planned for this year. The next stage is an additional 20% increase in salaries from September 1 for all categories of educators," Svyrydenko indicated.

Ministry of Education is considering four models for increasing teachers' salaries: what are they about