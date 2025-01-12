Increase the number of conscripts and build shelters: Norwegian government presents document on preparations for war

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 14292 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138580 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122573 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130604 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131208 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166015 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109805 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160090 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104325 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113900 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 72933 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124430 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122895 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 67664 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 82115 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138580 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166015 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160090 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188058 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177402 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122895 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124430 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141032 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132822 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150211 views
Actual
Increase the number of conscripts and build shelters: Norwegian government presents document on preparations for war

Increase the number of conscripts and build shelters: Norwegian government presents document on preparations for war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 64337 views

The Norwegian government has presented a crisis and war preparedness plan with more than 100 measures. The plan includes increasing the number of conscripts, building shelters, and strengthening cybersecurity.

On January 10, the Norwegian government presented a "Notice on General Preparedness for Crisis and War". The document was drawn up against the backdrop of Russia's war against Ukraine. It recommends increasing the number of civil defense conscripts, preparing for cyber threats, and planning shelters in new buildings. This is reported by the press service of the Government of Norway, UNN reports.

Details

The document was presented by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Minister of Justice and Public Security Emilie Enger Mel. 

In recent years, we have experienced a pandemic, extreme weather and computer attacks. The General Preparedness Notice should help Norway to better prevent and deal with such incidents. We must ensure that civil society is prepared for crisis and war

- said the head of the Norwegian Government.

At the same time, Emil Enger Mel called the document "historic" and emphasized that Norway is at a turning point and that the 1990s, when readiness to face challenges was based on a stable peace, is behind us.

Moving forward, we must plan for a new era

- The official said. 

According to the press service, the presented Notification does not concern one sector, but contains measures that affect the public sector, business and all sectors.

Civil society, according to the Government, must be prepared for crisis and war, be able to withstand complex threats and support Norway's military efforts.

Among the recommendations of the Norwegian authorities:

  • to present a long-term plan for civil emergency preparedness and start preparations as early as 2025;
    • Increase the number of conscripts in the Civil Defense from 8,000 to 12,000 within 8 years;
      • to appeal to the Storting (Norwegian parliament - ed.) with a request to cancel the 1998 decision to stop the construction of shelters. Oblige to build shelters in new buildings;
        • Increase funding for voluntary organizations in the rescue service by NOK 100 million for 8 years;
          • to achieve 50% self-sufficiency by 2030 and increase the stock of food grain for emergencies by 3 months by 2029;
            • the state and the private sector should develop schemes for responding to serious cyber incidents;
              • In cooperation with the Norwegian Ministry of Defense, strengthen control at sea and in the maritime sector;
                • present a strategy for strengthening resilience to disinformation and a strategy for national security.

                  The notice of full readiness was written in the context of a serious political and security situation characterized by Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, the war in the Middle East, and increased global competition and rivalry between major powers for military, political, economic, and technological power.

                  - the press release says 

                  It is noted that "Notification on General Preparedness for Crisis and War" contains more than 100 different measures. 

                  Recall

                  Germany is creating a fourth division within the Army to protect critical infrastructure. The new formation will include 6 terror defense regiments with a total of 6,000 personnel.

                  Vita Zelenetska

                  Vita Zelenetska

                  WarPoliticsNews of the World
                  norwayNorway
                  germanyGermany
                  ukraineUkraine

                  Contact us about advertising