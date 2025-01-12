Increase the number of conscripts and build shelters: Norwegian government presents document on preparations for war

On January 10, the Norwegian government presented a "Notice on General Preparedness for Crisis and War". The document was drawn up against the backdrop of Russia's war against Ukraine. It recommends increasing the number of civil defense conscripts, preparing for cyber threats, and planning shelters in new buildings. This is reported by the press service of the Government of Norway, UNN reports.

Details

The document was presented by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Minister of Justice and Public Security Emilie Enger Mel.

In recent years, we have experienced a pandemic, extreme weather and computer attacks. The General Preparedness Notice should help Norway to better prevent and deal with such incidents. We must ensure that civil society is prepared for crisis and war - said the head of the Norwegian Government.

At the same time, Emil Enger Mel called the document "historic" and emphasized that Norway is at a turning point and that the 1990s, when readiness to face challenges was based on a stable peace, is behind us.

Moving forward, we must plan for a new era - The official said.

According to the press service, the presented Notification does not concern one sector, but contains measures that affect the public sector, business and all sectors.

Civil society, according to the Government, must be prepared for crisis and war, be able to withstand complex threats and support Norway's military efforts.

Among the recommendations of the Norwegian authorities:

to present a long-term plan for civil emergency preparedness and start preparations as early as 2025;

Increase the number of conscripts in the Civil Defense from 8,000 to 12,000 within 8 years;

to appeal to the Storting (Norwegian parliament - ed.) with a request to cancel the 1998 decision to stop the construction of shelters. Oblige to build shelters in new buildings;

Increase funding for voluntary organizations in the rescue service by NOK 100 million for 8 years;

to achieve 50% self-sufficiency by 2030 and increase the stock of food grain for emergencies by 3 months by 2029;

the state and the private sector should develop schemes for responding to serious cyber incidents;

In cooperation with the Norwegian Ministry of Defense, strengthen control at sea and in the maritime sector;

present a strategy for strengthening resilience to disinformation and a strategy for national security.

The notice of full readiness was written in the context of a serious political and security situation characterized by Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, the war in the Middle East, and increased global competition and rivalry between major powers for military, political, economic, and technological power. - the press release says

It is noted that "Notification on General Preparedness for Crisis and War" contains more than 100 different measures.

