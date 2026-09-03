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The deputy commander of the RVC claimed that the SBU had abducted him, exerted pressure on him, and sought to discredit him

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

Stepan Kaplunov said that SBU officers abducted him and subjected him to physical and psychological pressure. He added that he was interrogated by Oleksandr Poklad, the acting head of the SBU, in person.

The deputy commander of the RVC claimed that the SBU had abducted him, exerted pressure on him, and sought to discredit him

Stepan Kaplunov, deputy commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps, said that he had been abducted by employees of the Security Service of Ukraine. A video of his statement was published by the RVC press service on social media, reports UNN.

Details

I, Kaplunov Stepan Hryhorovych, was abducted on August 23 by SBU employees using bandit methods. According to our information, General Oleksandr Poklad (acting head of the SBU – ed.) worked directly with me during the first three days. Using physical and psychological pressure, they tried, with my assistance, to discredit the deputy commander of the "Timur" special unit and Kyrylo Oleksiyovych Budanov (head of the Office of the President and former head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine – ed.), in order to falsely accuse them of cooperation with the FSB

- the statement reads.

Kaplunov also said that there was a video allegedly showing SBU employees attempting to enter his home and plant unknown items there.

The footage from a surveillance camera was published by the RVC press service. It shows a group of young men in civilian clothes, covering their faces, moving through the entrance while carrying large sports bags.

Our side has already appealed to the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate this situation

- Kaplunov concluded.

Context

On September 2, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that, together with the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence, it had prevented an FSB terrorist attack against a Russian opposition figure. According to UNN sources, this concerned Stepan Kaplunov, deputy commander for combat operations of the Russian Volunteer Corps, whose disappearance was reported by the RVC on September 1.

Later, the SBU reported that it had come under attack during a search conducted as part of a special operation, and that weapons had been used. It also said that there were injured people. The SBU reported that detainees belonging to one of the Defence Forces units had also been taken into custody.

Following the shooting incident in Kyiv involving representatives of the SBU and one of the Defence Forces units, a pretrial investigation was launched into threats against and an attempt on the lives of law enforcement officers in connection with the attack on the SBU group, the Prosecutor General's Office stated.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleh Khramov from the position of head of the department of the Security Service of Ukraine following the incident between the SBU and the Defence Intelligence.

Reminder

Following the incident involving the SBU in Kyiv, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine stated that a "targeted disinformation campaign" had been launched to discredit military intelligence and its combat units.

At the same time, the Security Service of Ukraine called the shooting incident an unacceptable phenomenon.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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