03:48 PM
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
In Zhytomyr region, the head of the children's services is suspected of official negligence that led to the death of a mother and child.

Kyiv • UNN

 5426 views

The head of the children's services in Zhytomyr region has been notified of suspicion of official negligence that led to the death of a woman and her 9-year-old daughter from stab wounds inflicted by her husband.

In Zhytomyr region, the head of the children's services is suspected of official negligence that led to the death of a mother and child.

In Radomyshl, Zhytomyr region, a woman and her 9-year-old daughter died. The investigation found that the child welfare service did not take measures to protect them. The head of the service was notified of suspicion of official negligence. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor's Office, the head of the child welfare service of the Radomyshl City Council was notified of suspicion of official negligence that caused the death of people (Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- stated in the message.

This refers to events that occurred in October 2025 in the Radomyshl community. During a family conflict, a 43-year-old man inflicted stab wounds on his wife and 9-year-old daughter, who died on the spot from their injuries. The man was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, notified of suspicion, and a preventive measure was chosen - detention without the right to bail.

It was established that since 2023, the family had been registered as being in difficult life circumstances. The couple had five children, three of whom were underage girls aged 15, 11, and 9.

The man systematically committed psychological and physical violence against his wife and children, for which he was repeatedly brought to administrative and criminal responsibility.

Despite this, the child welfare service, according to the investigation, did not take proper measures and did not ensure an assessment of the children's safety level.

Only in August 2024 did the commission for the protection of children's rights decide to deprive the parents of their parental rights, and in October, it appealed to the court. By the decision of the Radomyshl District Court of August 26, 2025, the parents were deprived of their parental rights, and the children were transferred to the guardianship authority for further placement.

At the same time, the child welfare service did not initiate the immediate removal of the children from the family either during the court proceedings or after the decision was made, and also did not take measures to ensure their safety. This, according to the investigation, led to tragic consequences.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the official is currently being resolved.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of five to eight years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years and with a fine of two thousand to five thousand non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens or without such.

- reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
Marriage
Zhytomyr Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Radomyshl