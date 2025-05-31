In Zhytomyr, an unknown person threw a grenade at people near a supermarket: there are wounded

In Zhytomyr, an unknown man threw a grenade at a group of people near a supermarket late in the evening and fled the scene. Six people were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Zhytomyr region police.

On May 30, at about 23:30, the police received a report of an explosion near a supermarket on Myru Avenue. As a result, six people were injured - the statement reads.

The management of the Main Department of the National Police of the region, investigative teams, and explosives technicians immediately left for the scene.

During the initial investigative actions, the police preliminarily established that an unknown man threw an explosive object at a group of people and fled the scene. As a result of the explosion, six residents of Zhytomyr aged 22 to 42 received bodily injuries and were hospitalized - informs the police.

Investigators of the investigation department of the National Police of the region opened a criminal proceeding under Part 2 of Art. 15, paragraphs 1, 5 of Part 2 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted murder of two or more persons, committed in a way that is dangerous to the lives of many persons).

All circumstances are being established and the search for persons involved in the crime is ongoing.

Addition

In the Rivne region, a man threatened to blow up a grenade in the house, the police detained the attacker.