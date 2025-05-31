$41.530.00
Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°
12:42 PM • 1970 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 17566 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 58029 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 104341 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 107381 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 100275 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 154260 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 136991 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 63940 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 35328 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

In Zhytomyr, an unknown person threw a grenade at people near a supermarket: there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

In Zhytomyr, an unknown man threw a grenade at a group of people near a supermarket, wounding six people. The police have opened a criminal investigation and are searching for those involved in the crime.

In Zhytomyr, an unknown person threw a grenade at people near a supermarket: there are wounded

In Zhytomyr, an unknown man threw a grenade at a group of people near a supermarket late in the evening and fled the scene. Six people were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Zhytomyr region police.

On May 30, at about 23:30, the police received a report of an explosion near a supermarket on Myru Avenue. As a result, six people were injured 

- the statement reads.

The management of the Main Department of the National Police of the region, investigative teams, and explosives technicians immediately left for the scene.

During the initial investigative actions, the police preliminarily established that an unknown man threw an explosive object at a group of people and fled the scene. As a result of the explosion, six residents of Zhytomyr aged 22 to 42 received bodily injuries and were hospitalized 

- informs the police.

Investigators of the investigation department of the National Police of the region opened a criminal proceeding under Part 2 of Art. 15, paragraphs 1, 5 of Part 2 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted murder of two or more persons, committed in a way that is dangerous to the lives of many persons).

All circumstances are being established and the search for persons involved in the crime is ongoing.

Addition

In the Rivne region, a man threatened to blow up a grenade in the house, the police detained the attacker.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

