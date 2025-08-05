In Zaporizhzhia, two children fell from windows in a month: police revealed details
Kyiv • UNN
In Zaporizhzhia, two children fell from windows in a month, one case ended in tragedy. The police held talks with parents, explaining the danger of mosquito nets and the importance of supervision.
In Zaporizhzhia, in just one month, there were two cases of children falling from windows - one of them ended in tragedy. Juvenile prevention inspectors held conversations with parents, explaining why a mosquito net does not save, how to properly equip windows, and why even a few minutes unsupervised can cost a life, writes UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Details
In Zaporizhzhia, two cases of children falling from windows occurred within a month. In the Dnipro district, a young girl fell from an 8th-floor window. Her father had gone to the store at that moment, and her mother was distracted. This momentary lack of supervision led to an irreparable loss – the child died. Another incident occurred in the Zavodsky district, where a young boy, left unsupervised by his parents, climbed onto the windowsill and, leaning on a mosquito net, fell from a 2nd-floor window. The child was hospitalized
They emphasized that they provided parents with comprehensive explanations regarding:
- danger factors: unclosed windows, furniture standing near the windowsill that can serve as "stairs" for a child, toys or bright objects hung that attract children's attention to the window;
- proper window arrangement: the need to install special restrictors or locks on windows that allow ventilation of the room but do not allow the child to fully open the window;
- a mosquito net does not protect: it only creates an illusion of safety, as it cannot withstand the weight of a child. The child can easily lean on it and fall out of the window.
In the capital, a four-year-old boy died after falling from a 21st-floor apartment window7/24/25, 5:33 PM • 4712 views