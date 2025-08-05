In Zaporizhzhia, two children fell from windows in a month: police revealed details

In Zaporizhzhia, in just one month, there were two cases of children falling from windows - one of them ended in tragedy. Juvenile prevention inspectors held conversations with parents, explaining why a mosquito net does not save, how to properly equip windows, and why even a few minutes unsupervised can cost a life, writes UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Details

In Zaporizhzhia, two cases of children falling from windows occurred within a month. In the Dnipro district, a young girl fell from an 8th-floor window. Her father had gone to the store at that moment, and her mother was distracted. This momentary lack of supervision led to an irreparable loss – the child died. Another incident occurred in the Zavodsky district, where a young boy, left unsupervised by his parents, climbed onto the windowsill and, leaning on a mosquito net, fell from a 2nd-floor window. The child was hospitalized - law enforcement officers reported.

They emphasized that they provided parents with comprehensive explanations regarding:

danger factors: unclosed windows, furniture standing near the windowsill that can serve as "stairs" for a child, toys or bright objects hung that attract children's attention to the window;

proper window arrangement: the need to install special restrictors or locks on windows that allow ventilation of the room but do not allow the child to fully open the window;

a mosquito net does not protect: it only creates an illusion of safety, as it cannot withstand the weight of a child. The child can easily lean on it and fall out of the window.

In the capital, a four-year-old boy died after falling from a 21st-floor apartment window