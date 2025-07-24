In the capital, a four-year-old boy died after falling from a 21st-floor apartment window

In Kyiv, a four-year-old child fell from a 21st-floor apartment window and died, UNN reports, citing the capital's police.

Details

According to the police, the tragedy occurred in the Desnianskyi district of the capital.

According to preliminary information, the minor was in the room with his 6-year-old sister, while their mother was in the kitchen. While playing, the child leaned on the mosquito net and fell out of the apartment window on the 21st floor, sustaining injuries incompatible with life.

Currently, investigative and operational groups of the territorial police department and the main department, juvenile investigators, and a forensic medical expert are working at the scene.

The circumstances of the incident are being established.

