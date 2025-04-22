In Zaporizhzhia, there are already 15 injured after the Russian attack

As a result of the Russian military's attack on Zaporizhzhia, the number of wounded has increased to 15, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN writes.

The number of wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 15. Six of them received medical assistance on the spot. All other victims were taken to the hospital - Fedorov wrote.

