In Zaporizhzhia, an 18-year-old shot a pistol in the city center: the police drew up an administrative report

In Zaporizhzhia, law enforcement officers drew up a protocol on an administrative offense regarding petty hooliganism against an 18-year-old local resident who fired a pistol in the city center. The article's sanction provides for a fine, community service, or arrest for up to 15 days. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, writes UNN.

On October 23, police officers found a video published on a Telegram channel, in which a young man fires a shot into the air in the dark. There were no official appeals to the police, however, in order to prevent possible danger to people, law enforcement officers independently registered information about the incident in the Unified Register of Statements and Reports. - the message says.

As a result of the measures taken, employees of Department No. 1 (Voznesenivskyi) of the Zaporizhzhia District Police Department established the circumstances of the incident and the shooter from the video – he turned out to be an 18-year-old local boy.

Law enforcement officers drew up a protocol against the young man for committing an offense provided for in Art. 173 (Petty hooliganism) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of a fine from three to seven non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens or community service for a period of forty to sixty hours, or correctional labor for a period of one to two months with a deduction of twenty percent of earnings, or administrative arrest for a period of up to fifteen days.

