In Kyiv region, a man attacked a 16-year-old girl with a knife: the assailant faces up to 15 years in prison

In Bucha, Kyiv region, a 29-year-old man attacked a minor girl with a knife, and later, in Irpin, wounded a local resident. Both victims were hospitalized. The police detained the attacker and informed him of the suspicion, UNN writes with reference to the Kyiv region police.

Details

On October 22, at 7:30 p.m., the police received a report of an attack on a minor near the railway station in Bucha. Law enforcement officers preliminarily established that the attacker, taking advantage of the dark time of day and the absence of passers-by, stabbed the victim in the neck and back, and then fled. Thanks to timely assistance, the victim survived. - the post says.

Law enforcement officers also added that on the same evening, the attacker, while in the city of Irpin, during an argument, "stabbed a 49-year-old man in the back, causing him serious bodily injuries."

Police detained the 29-year-old perpetrator in accordance with procedural rules and placed him in a temporary detention facility. Investigators informed the suspect of suspicion of attempted premeditated murder and intentional grievous bodily harm (Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 115, Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the police said.

