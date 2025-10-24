$41.900.14
07:57 AM • 8250 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
07:50 AM • 14902 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed
07:11 AM • 12030 views
Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on Sunday
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 22723 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
05:49 AM • 12943 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 13736 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 18008 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 31045 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM • 29513 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 29765 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
In Kyiv region, a man attacked a 16-year-old girl with a knife: the assailant faces up to 15 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 452 views

A 29-year-old man attacked a 16-year-old girl with a knife in Bucha, and then wounded a 49-year-old man in Irpin. Both victims were hospitalized, and the assailant faces up to 15 years in prison.

In Kyiv region, a man attacked a 16-year-old girl with a knife: the assailant faces up to 15 years in prison

In Bucha, Kyiv region, a 29-year-old man attacked a minor girl with a knife, and later, in Irpin, wounded a local resident. Both victims were hospitalized. The police detained the attacker and informed him of the suspicion, UNN writes with reference to the Kyiv region police.

Details

On October 22, at 7:30 p.m., the police received a report of an attack on a minor near the railway station in Bucha. Law enforcement officers preliminarily established that the attacker, taking advantage of the dark time of day and the absence of passers-by, stabbed the victim in the neck and back, and then fled. Thanks to timely assistance, the victim survived.

- the post says.

Law enforcement officers also added that on the same evening, the attacker, while in the city of Irpin, during an argument, "stabbed a 49-year-old man in the back, causing him serious bodily injuries."

Police detained the 29-year-old perpetrator in accordance with procedural rules and placed him in a temporary detention facility. Investigators informed the suspect of suspicion of attempted premeditated murder and intentional grievous bodily harm (Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 115, Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the police said.

Helped her cohabitant rape her own daughter: the woman will be tried, prosecutors will insist on the harshest punishment23.10.25, 15:30 • 4624 views

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Kyiv Oblast