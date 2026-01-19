$43.180.08
Exclusive
11:57 AM
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
07:52 AM
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
07:13 AM
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
11:57 AM
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine11:54 AM • 1146 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results09:09 AM • 16074 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 54561 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM
Heating

In Zaporizhzhia, a woman threw her daughter from the 9th floor and jumped after her

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

In Zaporizhzhia, a woman threw her 8-year-old daughter from a 9th-floor window and then jumped herself. Both have been hospitalized, and the police are investigating the circumstances.

In Zaporizhzhia, a woman threw her daughter from the 9th floor and jumped after her

In Zaporizhzhia, a woman threw her eight-year-old daughter out of a 9th-floor apartment window and then jumped herself. Police are investigating the circumstances, UNN reports with reference to the Zaporizhzhia Oblast police.

Details

Preliminary, the woman threw her eight-year-old daughter out of the window and then jumped herself. The report about the incident came from ambulance doctors.

5-year-old child fell from a sixth-floor window in Odesa05.11.25, 10:36 • 3760 views

Both victims have been hospitalized, and police are working at the scene. The issue of legal qualification of the event is being resolved.

In Ternopil, an 18-year-old student fell from a dormitory window and died27.11.25, 09:34 • 16790 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia