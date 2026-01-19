In Zaporizhzhia, a woman threw her daughter from the 9th floor and jumped after her
Kyiv • UNN
In Zaporizhzhia, a woman threw her 8-year-old daughter from a 9th-floor window and then jumped herself. Both have been hospitalized, and the police are investigating the circumstances.
In Zaporizhzhia, a woman threw her eight-year-old daughter out of a 9th-floor apartment window and then jumped herself. Police are investigating the circumstances, UNN reports with reference to the Zaporizhzhia Oblast police.
Details
Preliminary, the woman threw her eight-year-old daughter out of the window and then jumped herself. The report about the incident came from ambulance doctors.
Both victims have been hospitalized, and police are working at the scene. The issue of legal qualification of the event is being resolved.
