In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone hit a civilian car: a couple died
Kyiv • UNN
Two people died as a result of a Russian drone attack on Huliaipole. A Russian drone hit a civilian car, killing a couple.
Two people died as a result of a Russian drone attack on Huliaipole, reported the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, writes UNN.
Details
Two people died as a result of an enemy attack on Huliaipole. A Russian drone hit a civilian car. A married couple died
Recall
Earlier, UNN wrote that anti-drone tunnels made of special nets are being built in Zaporizhzhia to protect logistics, as Russians actively use drones. The first test section, 6.4 km long, proved effective, and dozens of kilometers are currently being built.