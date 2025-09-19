In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone hit a civilian car: a couple died

Two people died as a result of a Russian drone attack on Huliaipole, reported the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, writes UNN.

Details

Two people died as a result of an enemy attack on Huliaipole. A Russian drone hit a civilian car. A married couple died - the post says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that anti-drone tunnels made of special nets are being built in Zaporizhzhia to protect logistics, as Russians actively use drones. The first test section, 6.4 km long, proved effective, and dozens of kilometers are currently being built.