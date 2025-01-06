In Zakarpattia, a car went off the road and fell into the river: a woman died

ukenru
Kyiv  •  UNN

On the H-09 highway in Rakhiv district, a Volkswagen Touran crashed into the Chorna Tysa river. The driver managed to escape, but his 35-year-old wife died, her body was found 300 meters downstream.

In Zakarpattia, a car went off the road and fell into the Chorna Tysa River. A 35-year-old woman died in the accident. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Transcarpathian region, UNN reports.

Details [1

On the morning of January 6, the Rescue Service received a report of an accident on the H-09 highway within Rakhiv district. 

According to eyewitnesses, a Volkswagen Touran went off the road and fell into the Chorna Tysa River. As it turned out, the car was occupied by a couple who were probably traveling from the village of Bohdan towards Ivano-Frankivsk region.

The driver got out of the car on his own and managed to swim to the shore. An emergency medical team was called to transport the victim to a hospital in Rakhiv. His wife was found 300 meters downstream by firefighters from the state fire and rescue post of the village of Yasinya who arrived at the scene. The woman's body was removed from the pond and handed over to law enforcement agencies, which are currently investigating the detailed circumstances of the accident,

- the statement said.

Recall 

An accident involving 4 cars occurred in Kyiv on . The accident caused traffic to be hampered and delayed the running of trams #14 and #18.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

