In Zakarpattia, a car fell into the river: the driver died

Near the village of Synevyr, Khust district, Zakarpattia region, the driver of a car lost control and the car drove off the road into the river. The driver died on the spot. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

The accident occurred on June 13 near the Synevyr National Nature Park.

Law enforcement officers found that around 2 a.m., a 41-year-old driver of a Daewoo Lanos was moving along the road in the direction of the village of Synevyr, Khust district. Driving on an unlit and wet stretch of road, the man lost control and drove into the Tereblya riverbed. There, the car turned over on its roof and was completely submerged in water.

The driver was unable to get out of the car and died on the spot.

The police opened criminal proceedings over the violation of traffic safety rules that caused the death of a person under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. A number of expert examinations have been ordered to establish all the objective circumstances of the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

A large-scale accident involving an ambulance occurs in Kyiv: a pregnant car driver is among the victims