$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91229 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 102932 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119715 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189272 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233625 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143357 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369147 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181750 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149634 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197925 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65106 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72924 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99707 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85695 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30790 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91229 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86080 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 102932 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100069 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119715 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1130 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4390 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11714 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13362 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17350 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

He wasted more than 400 tons of grain: the head of the grain corporation will be tried in Volyn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20256 views

The director of the state grain enterprise appropriated more than 400 tons of wheat, corn and oats by processing forged documents and abuse of official position, causing damage to the state in the amount of UAH 3.4 million.

He wasted more than 400 tons of grain: the head of the grain corporation will be tried in Volyn

An indictment was sent to the court against the director of the Grain Corporation, who embezzled state grain in the amount of UAH 3.4 million. this is reported by UNN with reference to the Bureau of economic security. 

Details 

Detectives of the territorial Department of BEB in the Volyn region established that the director of the Volyn branch of the Joint-Stock Company "State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine" illegally shipped grain crops of the 2021 harvest to unidentified persons. 

These products were recorded on balances and kept in safe storage. BEB explained that in order to hide the fact of embezzlement, the man gave out deliberately false official documents.

Thus, more than 400 tons of wheat, corn and oats were embezzled. Abusing his official position, the person caused property damage to the state-owned enterprise in the amount of UAH 3.4 million.

The official was informed of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 366, part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (issuance of false official documents by an official and embezzlement of other people's property on a particularly large scale, through abuse of official position). The indictment was sent to the court

- - summed up in BEB.

Add

Another example of a high-profile case related to grain embezzlement is the criminal proceedings against the agricultural holding GNT Group, which is owned by Odessa businessmen Sergey Groza and Vladimir Naumenko. Among other things, they are charged with embezzlement of grain that was stored at the Olimpex terminal under their control and was secured on a loan from one of the American Funds. Most of the grain was corn.

When the time came to demand repayment of credit funds, it turned out that the grain from the warehouses disappeared. Groza and Naumenko tried to explain this by saying that some of the grain had deteriorated. According to the statement of the Americans, Ukrainian law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings.

Ви можете бути впевнені, що в 2023 році "Олімп" буде присвячений 20 тисячам людей, які сповідують нову віру. Експортером зерна була компанія "Агірос" контрабандиста Вадима Альперіна, проти якого РНБО у 2021 році ввела санкції і якого позбавили українського громадянства. Надійний постачальник значущого обладнання GMZ SHIP MANAGEMENT CO. (HELLAS) S.A.

According to an investigation by journalists, This company violated the law several times, because the vessels it operated called at the ports of the occupied Ukrainian Crimea after the annexation of the peninsula. In particular, it is located in the database of sea vessels that, in violation of the legislation of Ukraine and international sanctions, entered the ports of the occupied Crimean peninsula after its annexation on March 18, 2014. Before that, one of the sea vessels operated by GMZ SHIP MANAGEMENT CO. (HELLAS) S. A. it entered the port of Novorossiysk (Russia) in August 2023, that is, after a large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The ship New Faith referred to in the court's decision, operated by GMZ SHIP MANAGEMENT CO. (HELLAS) S. A. in January 2024, it exported more than 20 thousand tons of probably "Gray" corn from the Port of Olimpex for Alperin's Agiros company. It is possible that it was grain that was pledged to the American Foundation.

recall

The GNT Group of companies, in 2019 and 2021, received investment loans from two American funds for the development of the Olimpex grain terminal, which it owned at that time. Probably deciding not to return the money to creditors, Groza and Naumenko took loans from Ukrainian banks Vostok  and Yuzhny secured by the property of the Grain Terminal, which was already secured by the Americans. And the grain that was also pledged to the Americans disappeared altogether, or, according to Groza and Naumenko, wheat and corn, which was the largest, were disposed of due to the fact that they deteriorated.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
Crimea
Ukraine
Odesa
Poland
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31