In violation of embargo rules: German car dealers imported luxury cars into Russia
Kyiv • UNN
German car dealers are accused of smuggling luxury cars into Russia, misleading authorities about the true destination, violating EU sanctions and making millions, leading to raids and asset seizures by investigators.
In Germany, 60 customs investigators and several prosecutors search the premises of car dealers in Rhineland-Palatinate. The case is investigated in the importation of expensive cars from Germany to Russia in circumvention of sanctions and restrictions of the EU. Writes UNN with reference to Tagesschau.
Details
The offices of several German car dealers in Rhineland-Palatinate have been searched in connection with a case involving the smuggling of luxury cars to Russia. According to the investigation, the suspects misled the German authorities by reporting that the cars were being exported to Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. According to the customs investigation office in Essen, more than 60 customs investigators and several prosecutors seized extensive evidence at more than seven private and commercial premises of independent car dealers in Germersheim.
Customs investigators are accusing the dealers of violating the Foreign Trade and Commercial Payments Act (AWG). It is indicated that the car dealers were collecting millions for the vehicles.
The investigative authorities imposed a so-called seizure of assets worth 4.5 million dollars to prevent the defendants from disappearing the revealed income. They also seized several accounts belonging to the main suspect and imposed a compulsory lien on the suspects' real estate.
Recall
A Dutch citizen living in Moscow has built a thriving business by importing, through intermediaries, Western goods such as Nike and Lego into Russia, bypassing the companies' policy of not selling in Russia.