In Vinnytsia region, an educational institution was damaged as a result of the Russian attack on February 7 - OVA

Photo: t.me/NataliaZabolotna_VinODA

As a result of the night attack in Vinnytsia region, the wall of one of the educational buildings was destroyed, and 5 more buildings, including dormitories, were damaged. The heating system was damaged, said the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Natalia Zabolotna, reports UNN.

Details

An educational institution was damaged as a result of an enemy attack in Vinnytsia region. The wall of one of the educational buildings was destroyed. 5 more buildings, including dormitories, were damaged around it. Doors were broken and more than 150 windows were broken. The heating system was damaged. Fortunately, there are no injured people - Zabolotna wrote.

She added that all relevant structures are already working on the spot, and the assessment of the damage is ongoing. It is also planned to involve international funds to help in the rapid restoration of premises where people live.

Recall

On the night of February 7, the Russians launched a combined attack on Ukraine. An enemy UAV hit Kharkiv, and explosions were heard in Vinnytsia and Burshtyn.