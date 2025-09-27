In Vinnytsia region, after the Russian attack, fire extinguished and train traffic restored: consequences shown

As a result of Russia's night attack on Vinnytsia region, where the enemy hit critical infrastructure, a fire broke out, which has now been extinguished, and train traffic has been restored, Natalia Zabolotna, First Deputy Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, which showed the consequences, reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"As a result of a massive enemy attack tonight in Vinnytsia region, there was a hit on critical infrastructure. A residential building was also damaged - window glazing, roof. According to the latest data, there are no casualties or injuries. As of 6:30, the fire has been extinguished. Train traffic has been restored," Zabolotna wrote on social media.

The State Emergency Service confirmed that the fire was promptly extinguished by rescuers.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, one residential building remained without electricity in the morning. The relevant services were working on its restoration.

