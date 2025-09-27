In Vinnytsia region, after the Russian attack, fire extinguished and train traffic restored: consequences shown

$41.490.00
September 26, 02:33 PM • 36336 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 70346 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 29866 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 29457 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 29724 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 24151 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 44157 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 47134 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 49604 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 29974 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Publications
Exclusives
Associate professor of Odesa University coordinated Russian attacks and recruited Ukrainian Armed Forces personnelPhotoSeptember 26, 10:52 PM • 20144 views
Ukraine is increasing production of interceptor drones: Umerov announced a Technology Staff meeting for scaling upSeptember 26, 11:27 PM • 5724 views
Fuel stations begin to close in the temporarily occupied territories - CNSSeptember 27, 12:17 AM • 14279 views
Ukraine to be covered by cold air mass: rains, strong winds and frosts on September 27Photo05:02 AM • 4758 views
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actions06:00 AM • 5178 views
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actions06:00 AM • 5320 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 70346 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 35301 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 44157 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 47134 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Péter Szijjártó
Rustem Umerov
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 36336 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 31452 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 36909 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 39373 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 47048 views
Shahed-136
Truth Social
The Washington Post
Financial Times
James Webb Space Telescope

In Vinnytsia region, after the Russian attack, fire extinguished and train traffic restored: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1122 views

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Vinnytsia Oblast, the enemy hit critical infrastructure, causing a fire. The fire has been extinguished, train traffic has been restored, and there are no casualties.

In Vinnytsia region, after the Russian attack, fire extinguished and train traffic restored: consequences shown

As a result of Russia's night attack on Vinnytsia region, where the enemy hit critical infrastructure, a fire broke out, which has now been extinguished, and train traffic has been restored, Natalia Zabolotna, First Deputy Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, which showed the consequences, reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"As a result of a massive enemy attack tonight in Vinnytsia region, there was a hit on critical infrastructure. A residential building was also damaged - window glazing, roof. According to the latest data, there are no casualties or injuries. As of 6:30, the fire has been extinguished. Train traffic has been restored," Zabolotna wrote on social media.

The State Emergency Service confirmed that the fire was promptly extinguished by rescuers.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, one residential building remained without electricity in the morning. The relevant services were working on its restoration.

Russia attacked Vinnytsia region: critical infrastructure hit27.09.25, 02:01 • 2368 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Vinnytsia Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine