Russia attacked Vinnytsia region: critical infrastructure hit

On the night of September 27, Russian occupiers attacked critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia region with drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to Facebook of Nataliia Zabolotna, First Deputy Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration (RMA).

Vinnytsia region is under attack by enemy UAVs. There are hits on critical infrastructure - she wrote.

Recall

As a result of the enemy attack on the night of September 27, almost 9,000 subscribers in Zaporizhzhia were left without electricity. This happened after the Russian army launched at least two strikes on Zaporizhzhia on September 26, hitting a civilian infrastructure object.

Umerov: Russia is preparing to increase the number of attacks on Ukraine to a thousand per day