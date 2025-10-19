$41.640.00
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 23094 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 39885 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 38117 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 41617 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 51072 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 70651 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 47958 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 49637 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 37154 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Shahed analogue with artificial intelligence: US and Ukraine create drone with a flight range of up to 1600 kmOctober 18, 11:56 PM • 13792 views
Financial and military support for Ukraine from the West has significantly decreased - MediaOctober 19, 12:21 AM • 16202 views
Russia has started manufacturing a prototype of the single-engine Su-75 fighter jetOctober 19, 02:24 AM • 12154 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisser04:31 AM • 14409 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff pressured Ukrainian delegation to cede Donetsk region to Russia - WP06:30 AM • 10068 views
Publications
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhoto08:35 AM • 5794 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 100700 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 123198 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 146899 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 111332 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Oleh Syniehubov
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisser04:31 AM • 14537 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 28323 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 43978 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 48761 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 76377 views
Actual
Social network
Shahed-136
The Washington Post
Financial Times
Facebook

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5520 views

In Vinnytsia region, a man born in 1974, while intoxicated, set himself and his 29-year-old son on fire. Both were hospitalized with significant burns.

In a village near Vinnytsia, a man set himself and his son on fire, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred yesterday in a village in the Vinnytsia district of Vinnytsia region.

A man, born in 1974, returned home in a state of alcoholic intoxication. He poured a flammable substance on himself and his 29-year-old son, which he then ignited.

Both men sustained significant burns and were hospitalized.

Law enforcement officers are currently establishing the motives for such actions.

Recall

Recently, in Vinnytsia, patrol officers tried to detain a driver who was driving a car in violation of traffic rules. However, he ran over a patrol officer. The injured person was sent to the hospital, and the driver was detained.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
Vinnytsia