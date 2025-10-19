In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire

In a village near Vinnytsia, a man set himself and his son on fire, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred yesterday in a village in the Vinnytsia district of Vinnytsia region.

A man, born in 1974, returned home in a state of alcoholic intoxication. He poured a flammable substance on himself and his 29-year-old son, which he then ignited.

Both men sustained significant burns and were hospitalized.

Law enforcement officers are currently establishing the motives for such actions.

