In Vinnytsia, proceedings were opened after an incident near a TCR facility, there are detainees - police

In Vinnytsia, a criminal proceeding was opened for an attempted seizure of a state institution after an incident near a TCR facility, 5 men were detained, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Vinnytsia region reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

The police opened a criminal proceeding for the attempted seizure of a state institution - the police reported.

Details

"On the night of August 1-2, about 80 people, including representatives of a public organization, arrived at the TCR facility demanding the release of a man who was brought by servicemen as a person wanted for evading military service. Some of those present damaged the gates and entered the institution's territory," the police said, adding: "To push back the people and stop further public disorder, law enforcement officers used special means."

As reported, "investigators are investigating a criminal proceeding under Article 341 (seizure of state or public buildings or structures) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine."

"Five men aged 21 to 33, involved in the crime, were detained in accordance with procedural rules," the report says.

"We call on citizens to comply with current legislation and not to obstruct law enforcement agencies in the performance of their official duties," the police emphasized.

