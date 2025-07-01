$41.780.14
In Vinnytsia, 25 people who were poisoned by food from one of the fast-food restaurants were admitted to the hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 621 views

In Kalynivka, Vinnytsia region, 25 people, including children, have been hospitalized with food poisoning. The poisoning likely occurred due to products purchased at one of the local fast-food establishments; the establishment has temporarily ceased operations.

In Vinnytsia region, law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of people's poisoning in the city of Kalynivka. The police reported that 25 people were hospitalized with food poisoning, including children, writes UNN.

The police received information about the hospitalization of 25 citizens, including children, with food poisoning. It was preliminarily established that they were likely poisoned by food products purchased in one of the fast-food establishments

- the law enforcement statement said.

Currently, the establishment where the food was prepared has suspended operations. The police also reported that the victims are receiving medical care.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances and causes of the poisoning. Specialists are conducting sanitary-epidemiological, laboratory examinations and investigations.

A proceeding has been opened under Part 1 of Art. 325 (Violation of sanitary rules and norms for the prevention of infectious diseases and mass poisoning) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

- law enforcement officers noted.

Supplement

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, the first case of botulism this year was recorded after consuming canned meat. The victim was hospitalized, received the necessary treatment, and was given serum.

In a lyceum in Rivne, 72 elementary school students complained of digestive disorders. One child was hospitalized, and law enforcement and the sanitary-epidemiological station are investigating the incident.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

