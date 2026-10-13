In Vienna, the detention of Ukrainska Pravda journalist Mykhailo Tkach was explained

$44.890.0450.310.18
ukenru
08:32 PM • 10013 views
Explosions without an air-raid alert in Kyiv — "Flash" urged people not to draw hasty conclusions regarding the sharing of intelligence
08:24 PM • 10980 views
Russians struck a transport facility and a warehouse in Kyiv
07:39 PM • 13720 views
The enemy struck Kharkiv with "banderols": the destruction is serious — an entire entrance collapsed
05:59 PM • 26119 views
Ukraine has submitted a list of ten more Russian oligarchs to the EU for sanctions — Foreign Ministry
05:13 PM • 30730 views
On October 13, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — how many groups will be switched off
04:41 PM • 27294 views
How many military personnel Russia and Ukraine lost in September: NATO announced the figure
04:06 PM • 26312 views
Zelenskyy announced important negotiations with the EU — which issues are at the center of attentionPhoto
03:53 PM • 23181 views
A man threw grenades at police officers and fired an automatic weapon — the first details of the attack in Kropyvnytskyi
October 12, 03:31 PM • 19929 views
European Commissioner Kos confirmed that two more negotiating clusters are planned to be opened for Ukraine tomorrow
October 12, 02:48 PM • 21019 views
Russia’s military-industrial complex and those involved in the “elections” in TOTs — who is included in EU’s new sanctions package against Russia and Ukraine’s response
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
In a month or two, the world will be talking about hunger: Zelenskyy warned of food shortages caused by RussiaOctober 12, 11:33 AM • 8092 views
China commented on Trump's announced "energy truce" between Ukraine and RussiaOctober 12, 11:56 AM • 46433 views
“Shakhtar” vs “AEK”, “Man City” vs “PSG” — preview of the second round of the Champions LeagueOctober 12, 01:17 PM • 35242 views
Up to 44 hours in water, as well as a puncture test — the durability tests that boots for the Armed Forces of Ukraine undergoPhotoOctober 12, 01:51 PM • 45895 views
Musk spent hundreds of millions of dollars to help Republicans retain control of Congress — what is at stake04:52 PM • 14929 views
Publications
Up to 44 hours in water, as well as a puncture test — the durability tests that boots for the Armed Forces of Ukraine undergoPhotoOctober 12, 01:51 PM • 46109 views
“Shakhtar” vs “AEK”, “Man City” vs “PSG” — preview of the second round of the Champions LeagueOctober 12, 01:17 PM • 35474 views
Uniform tax rules for aircraft leasing should help resolve existing disputes — Katamadze
Exclusive
October 12, 12:50 PM • 40938 views
A blow to Putin’s digital empire: what the loss of Yandex data centers will meanPhoto
Exclusive
October 12, 11:27 AM • 45132 views
2026 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences: how Hall and Woodford’s research helps overcome unemployment and crisesPhotoOctober 12, 10:55 AM • 58454 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Mark Zuckerberg
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kropyvnytskyi
Hungary
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meta unveiled the most powerful AI models, Muse Wonder and Wonder Full, and the company's shares began to rise07:26 PM • 5802 views
The new film "Digger" starring Tom Cruise could become one of the biggest flops in cinema history06:51 PM • 7268 views
Musk spent hundreds of millions of dollars to help Republicans retain control of Congress — what is at stake04:52 PM • 15169 views
Written by Dron, read by Astafieva and Proidakov — what is known about the 2026 Radio Dictation of National UnityOctober 12, 12:35 PM • 31075 views
Paris’s oldest covered food market, operating since 1615, has burned downOctober 12, 10:08 AM • 47991 views
Actual
Social network
The Guardian
Film
The New York Times
Fox News

In Vienna, the detention of Ukrainska Pravda journalist Mykhailo Tkach was explained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

Mykhailo Tkach and cameraman Yaroslav Bondarenko were detained because they were observing a location controlled by individuals suspected of espionage. The detention was not related to their professional activities.

In Vienna, the detention of Ukrainska Pravda journalist Mykhailo Tkach was explained

UP journalist Mykhailo Tkach and cameraman Yaroslav Bondarenko were detained in Vienna because they were spotted surveilling a location that was also being monitored by two men suspected of espionage, not because of their professional activities. Reuters reports this, citing the prosecutor’s office of the Austrian capital, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that during the investigation into the case involving the first two men, suspicions arose regarding a third person—apparently Tkach was meant, but the prosecutor’s office did not name anyone.

These suspicions were based, among other things, on eyewitness testimony indicating that the three men had been seen surveilling the same location, as well as on the fact that the surveillance took place during the same period and was carried out in the same manner

— the law enforcement authorities said in a statement.

It is indicated that this led prosecutors to assume that the three Ukrainians belonged to the same group, after which an arrest warrant was issued for the third man. A fourth man—apparently Bondarenko—was in the same car when police discovered him, and both men were detained.

"At the time of the arrests, it was not known that the suspects were a Ukrainian investigative journalist and a cameraman. The arrests were in no way connected with the professional activities of these two men," the agency said.

Background

The detention in Vienna of Mykhailo Tkach, head of UP’s investigations department, was reported late in the evening of October 8. He was subsequently released from custody.

Russia announced the detention of a former Radio Liberty journalist for "treason" due to cooperation with Ukraine09.04.26, 14:42 • 2987 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldMultimediaEvents
Vienna
Austria