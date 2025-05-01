In Ukraine, variable cloudiness is expected on May 1, with light rain in places

On Thursday, May 1, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, no precipitation is expected, only in the western, northern, central and Kharkiv regions in the afternoon in places a small short-term rain.

Wind ... in the afternoon mostly north-westerly, 7-12 m/s, in the northern and central regions gusts of 15-20 m/s. Temperature ... in the afternoon 19-24°, in the northern part 15-20° - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Thursday it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is possible. The air temperature will be 16-18° above zero.

World Password Day and Spring and Labor Day: What else is celebrated on May 1st 1 травня в Україні та світі відзначають кілька важливих подій. theLime дізнався, які свята припадають на цей день, а також які існують народні традиції та заборони. **Яке свято 1 травня в Україні?** * **День весни та праці.** Це свято, яке традиційно відзначається в багатьох країнах світу, в тому числі й в Україні. Воно символізує солідарність трудящих та їхні прагнення до миру, праці, взаємоповаги та кращого життя. * **День пам'яті преподобного Кузьми Зографського.** Кузьма Зографський був болгарським ченцем, який жив у 13 столітті. Він відомий своєю відданістю православній вірі та мужністю, з якою захищав ікони від знищення. **Яке свято 1 травня у світі?** * **Всесвітній день паролів (World Password Day).** Цей день був створений з метою підвищення обізнаності про важливість використання надійних паролів для захисту особистої інформації в Інтернеті. * **День директора школи.** Відзначається в США. * **День Лояльності.** Відзначається в США. * **День матері в Іспанії.** Відзначається в Іспанії в першу неділю травня. * **Міжнародний день сонця.** Ініційований Європейським відділенням Міжнародного товариства сонячної енергії (ISES-Europe) з метою привернути увагу до можливостей використання відновлюваних джерел енергії. * **День студентських спортивних команд.** Відзначається в США. * **Національний день парасольки.** Відзначається в США. * **Національний день садівництва.** Відзначається в США. * **Фестиваль танцю живота.** Проходить у Туреччині. **Які народні прикмети 1 травня?** * Якщо першого травня тепло, то кінець місяця буде холодним. * Якщо на Кузьму Зографського йде дощ, то буде хороший урожай. * Якщо зозуля кує голосно і довго, то буде тепле літо. **Що не можна робити 1 травня?** * Сваритися та лихословити. * Займатися важкою фізичною працею. * Викидати сміття після заходу сонця. * Ображати тварин. [theLime](https://thelime.ua/uk/tag/160342-1-maya) May 1st in Ukraine and around the world marks several important events. theLime found out what holidays fall on this day, as well as what folk traditions and prohibitions exist. **What holiday is on May 1st in Ukraine?** * **Spring and Labor Day.** This is a holiday that is traditionally celebrated in many countries around the world, including Ukraine. It symbolizes the solidarity of workers and their aspirations for peace, work, mutual respect and a better life. * **The Day of Remembrance of St. Cosmas of Zographou.** Cosmas of Zographou was a Bulgarian monk who lived in the 13th century. He is known for his devotion to the Orthodox faith and the courage with which he defended icons from destruction. **What holiday is on May 1st in the world?** * **World Password Day.** This day was created to raise awareness of the importance of using strong passwords to protect personal information online. * **School Principals' Day.** Celebrated in the USA. * **Loyalty Day.** Celebrated in the USA. * **Mother's Day in Spain.** Celebrated in Spain on the first Sunday in May. * **International Sun Day.** Initiated by the European Branch of the International Solar Energy Society (ISES-Europe) to draw attention to the possibilities of using renewable energy sources. * **Student Sports Teams Day.** Celebrated in the USA. * **National Umbrella Day.** Celebrated in the USA. * **National Gardening Day.** Celebrated in the USA. * **Belly Dance Festival.** Takes place in Turkey. **What are the folk omens for May 1st?** * If it is warm on the first of May, the end of the month will be cold. * If it rains on Cosmas of Zographou's day, there will be a good harvest. * If the cuckoo crows loudly and for a long time, the summer will be warm. **What should not be done on May 1st?** * Quarrel and swear. * Engage in heavy physical labor. * Throw out garbage after sunset. * Insult animals. [theLime](https://thelime.ua/uk/tag/160342-1-maya)