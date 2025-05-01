In Ukraine, variable cloudiness is expected on May 1, with light rain in places

$41.560.18
Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1
04:00 AM • 9508 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 7918 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 45998 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 132516 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 163760 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 258945 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 119435 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 249118 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 173224 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 120033 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

Publications
Exclusives
Pro-Kremlin singer Valeriya sang against the backdrop of a bombed-out city. The Ministry of Culture stated that they would contact the SBU

April 30, 08:02 PM • 10806 views

Agreement between Washington and Kyiv: reaction of the US Treasury Secretary has appeared

April 30, 10:21 PM • 9510 views

Night drone attack on Odesa: details became known

April 30, 10:33 PM • 12886 views

Investment Agreement between Ukraine and the USA: Svyrydenko spoke about the main provisions of the document

11:12 PM • 5726 views

Peskov called on Russians to be proud of propagandists fighting against Ukraine in the information space

11:45 PM • 9410 views
Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

04:00 AM • 9508 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 73926 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 118867 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 152376 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 258945 views
50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 34028 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 42159 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 34695 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 85951 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 134736 views
In Ukraine, variable cloudiness is expected on May 1, with light rain in places

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2482 views

Variable cloudiness in Ukraine today, no precipitation, but light short-term rain in places in the western, northern, central and Kharkiv regions. In Kyiv and the region, cloudy with clearings, rain is possible.

In Ukraine, variable cloudiness is expected on May 1, with light rain in places

On Thursday, May 1, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, no precipitation is expected, only in the western, northern, central and Kharkiv regions in the afternoon in places a small short-term rain.

Wind ... in the afternoon mostly north-westerly, 7-12 m/s, in the northern and central regions gusts of 15-20 m/s. Temperature ... in the afternoon 19-24°, in the northern part 15-20°

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Thursday it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is possible. The air temperature will be 16-18° above zero.

World Password Day and Spring and Labor Day: What else is celebrated on May 1st 1 травня в Україні та світі відзначають кілька важливих подій. theLime дізнався, які свята припадають на цей день, а також які існують народні традиції та заборони. **Яке свято 1 травня в Україні?** * **День весни та праці.** Це свято, яке традиційно відзначається в багатьох країнах світу, в тому числі й в Україні. Воно символізує солідарність трудящих та їхні прагнення до миру, праці, взаємоповаги та кращого життя. * **День пам'яті преподобного Кузьми Зографського.** Кузьма Зографський був болгарським ченцем, який жив у 13 столітті. Він відомий своєю відданістю православній вірі та мужністю, з якою захищав ікони від знищення. **Яке свято 1 травня у світі?** * **Всесвітній день паролів (World Password Day).** Цей день був створений з метою підвищення обізнаності про важливість використання надійних паролів для захисту особистої інформації в Інтернеті. * **День директора школи.** Відзначається в США. * **День Лояльності.** Відзначається в США. * **День матері в Іспанії.** Відзначається в Іспанії в першу неділю травня. * **Міжнародний день сонця.** Ініційований Європейським відділенням Міжнародного товариства сонячної енергії (ISES-Europe) з метою привернути увагу до можливостей використання відновлюваних джерел енергії. * **День студентських спортивних команд.** Відзначається в США. * **Національний день парасольки.** Відзначається в США. * **Національний день садівництва.** Відзначається в США. * **Фестиваль танцю живота.** Проходить у Туреччині. **Які народні прикмети 1 травня?** * Якщо першого травня тепло, то кінець місяця буде холодним. * Якщо на Кузьму Зографського йде дощ, то буде хороший урожай. * Якщо зозуля кує голосно і довго, то буде тепле літо. **Що не можна робити 1 травня?** * Сваритися та лихословити. * Займатися важкою фізичною працею. * Викидати сміття після заходу сонця. * Ображати тварин. [theLime](https://thelime.ua/uk/tag/160342-1-maya) May 1st in Ukraine and around the world marks several important events. theLime found out what holidays fall on this day, as well as what folk traditions and prohibitions exist. **What holiday is on May 1st in Ukraine?** * **Spring and Labor Day.** This is a holiday that is traditionally celebrated in many countries around the world, including Ukraine. It symbolizes the solidarity of workers and their aspirations for peace, work, mutual respect and a better life. * **The Day of Remembrance of St. Cosmas of Zographou.** Cosmas of Zographou was a Bulgarian monk who lived in the 13th century. He is known for his devotion to the Orthodox faith and the courage with which he defended icons from destruction. **What holiday is on May 1st in the world?** * **World Password Day.** This day was created to raise awareness of the importance of using strong passwords to protect personal information online. * **School Principals' Day.** Celebrated in the USA. * **Loyalty Day.** Celebrated in the USA. * **Mother's Day in Spain.** Celebrated in Spain on the first Sunday in May. * **International Sun Day.** Initiated by the European Branch of the International Solar Energy Society (ISES-Europe) to draw attention to the possibilities of using renewable energy sources. * **Student Sports Teams Day.** Celebrated in the USA. * **National Umbrella Day.** Celebrated in the USA. * **National Gardening Day.** Celebrated in the USA. * **Belly Dance Festival.** Takes place in Turkey. **What are the folk omens for May 1st?** * If it is warm on the first of May, the end of the month will be cold. * If it rains on Cosmas of Zographou's day, there will be a good harvest. * If the cuckoo crows loudly and for a long time, the summer will be warm. **What should not be done on May 1st?** * Quarrel and swear. * Engage in heavy physical labor. * Throw out garbage after sunset. * Insult animals. [theLime](https://thelime.ua/uk/tag/160342-1-maya) 01.05.25, 06:20 • 1900 views

