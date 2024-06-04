In Ukraine up to 33° heat and thunderstorms are expected, sometimes hail and squalls - forecasters

In most regions of Ukraine, short-term rains, thunderstorms, hail and squalls are expected today, the air temperature at night will be from 12-17°C, during the day-up to 22-33°C of heat, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported, UNN writes.

Details

According to the forecast of weather forecasters, on June 4 at night in most western regions, in Vinnytsia, Odessa and Mykolaiv regions, in the afternoon in Ukraine, except for the South-East, short-term rains, thunderstorms, in the afternoon in some areas hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s.

Wind from the south and South-West, 5-10 M/s.

Temperature at night 12-17°; during the day in the western and northern regions 22-27°, in the rest of the territory 28-33°; in the highlands of the Carpathians at night 8-13°, in the afternoon 14-19°.

Weather in Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region at night without precipitation, in the afternoon short-term rain, thunderstorms, in some areas hail and squall 15-20 m/s. temperature at night 12-17°, in the afternoon 22-27°; in Kiev at night 15-17°, in the afternoon 25-27°.