In Ukraine, over 1,300 people with tuberculosis were recorded in June

In Ukraine, 1306 people with tuberculosis were registered in June 2025. During the same period, 901 people recovered from this disease, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Details

In Ukraine, 1306 people with tuberculosis were registered in June of this year (63 people less than in May, according to the Ministry of Health): Among them:

962 new cases* of the disease;

282 patients with relapse;

62 - others (among them: people who resumed treatment; patients after an unsuccessful course of treatment; patients with an unknown history of previous treatment);

235 people out of the total had a drug-resistant form of tuberculosis.

Among 1,253 new TB episodes, 1,164 people with tuberculosis had a pulmonary form of the disease, and 89 had an extrapulmonary form; 903 were male, and 350 were female. - reported the Ministry of Health.

It is also reported that 234 patients were found to be HIV-positive. Also, in June 2025, 901 people recovered from tuberculosis.

Addition

In the first four months of 2025, almost 16,000 cases of acute intestinal infections were recorded in Ukraine. Ministry of Health doctors advise being careful with certain foods and not ignoring alarming symptoms, as ACI can cause serious complications, especially in children.

In Ukraine, 464 cases of tuberculosis in children were detected in 2024, and 96 in the first quarter of 2025. The state is implementing modern approaches to protect children from prevention to recovery.