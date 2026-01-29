In Ukraine, AI will evaluate students' assignments through the "Mriya" application

$42.770.19
51.230.00
ukenru
01:51 PM • 1804 views
European Commission allocates 153 million euros in emergency aid to Ukraine and Moldova
01:24 PM • 4558 views
Ukraine and SpaceX are addressing the issue of Starlink use on Russian UAVs: Fedorov thanked Musk for his quick response
01:06 PM • 7130 views
Reports in the media about an alleged "energy truce" between Russia and Ukraine
12:04 PM • 12896 views
NBU lowers key policy rate to 15% for the first time since last spring
11:56 AM • 12748 views
Locally down to -30°: severe frosts are approaching Ukraine
11:30 AM • 11618 views
An Odesa court extended the house arrest of doctors from the scandalous Odrex clinic in a patient's death case
10:21 AM • 14865 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Nebo-SVU radar worth $100 million and enemy drone control points
10:01 AM • 25430 views
There are three scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine in 2026 - The Wall Street Journal
09:37 AM • 11328 views
Ukraine can reduce dependence on US intelligence in a few months - FT
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 13690 views
After the third blocking of StopOdrex, the scandalous clinic may resort to physical violence against witnesses – the widow of a former "Odrex" patient
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.5m/s
92%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Indonesian billionaires lost $22 billion due to MSCI reviewJanuary 29, 05:00 AM • 22763 views
Plane crash in Colombia: 15 dead, including prominent politiciansJanuary 29, 05:26 AM • 21826 views
"Bridge we haven't crossed": Rubio named the key issue in peace talks on Russia's war against UkraineJanuary 29, 06:15 AM • 24572 views
Musk announces end of Tesla Model S and Model X production in favor of robotsJanuary 29, 06:27 AM • 24880 views
Ukrainian forces shot down two Russian planes in one day: one over the Black Sea09:05 AM • 20152 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 59577 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 88287 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 111566 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 90334 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 109552 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Emmanuel Macron
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
France
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 22141 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 48636 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 46326 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 52621 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 54992 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Heating
The Diplomat

In Ukraine, AI will evaluate students' assignments through the "Mriya" application

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

The state educational platform "Mriya" has introduced its first AI-based tool – a test generator. It allows teachers to create and evaluate assignments, and also prevents cheating.

In Ukraine, AI will evaluate students' assignments through the "Mriya" application

The first AI-based tool, a test generator, has been launched on the state educational platform "Mriya". The new functionality allows teachers to create unique tests or homework assignments in a few minutes without using third-party services. This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, writes UNN.

How it works

The teacher selects a topic from the calendar plan, and the system automatically generates test questions. The "Mriya" team digitized over 1300 textbooks from 30 subjects, took into account the methodological recommendations of the Ministry of Education and Science, and set up AI question verification by another AI. The teacher remains in charge – they can edit, supplement, or change any question.

It is noted that artificial intelligence not only generates tests but also evaluates students' completed work. The teacher can agree with the grade or make changes. To prevent cheating, the application prohibits taking screenshots or copying task text. The generator is already being tested in 150 schools. Teachers have created over 4000 assignments, and most of them require almost no corrections. In the coming months, the pilot will expand to another 500 schools, and later the tool will become available to all institutions in "Mriya".

Plans include implementing a schedule generator that will automatically form a balanced class schedule, and an educational recommendation system that will select content and clubs based on the individual needs of each student. The "Mriya" platform will continue to be free for schools.

The educational ecosystem "Mriya" covered every fifth school in Ukraine in 2025 - Ministry of Education and Science29.12.25, 11:28 • 2481 view

Olga Rozgon

TechnologiesEducation
Technology
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Ukraine