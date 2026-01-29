In Ukraine, AI will evaluate students' assignments through the "Mriya" application

The first AI-based tool, a test generator, has been launched on the state educational platform "Mriya". The new functionality allows teachers to create unique tests or homework assignments in a few minutes without using third-party services. This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, writes UNN.

How it works

The teacher selects a topic from the calendar plan, and the system automatically generates test questions. The "Mriya" team digitized over 1300 textbooks from 30 subjects, took into account the methodological recommendations of the Ministry of Education and Science, and set up AI question verification by another AI. The teacher remains in charge – they can edit, supplement, or change any question.

It is noted that artificial intelligence not only generates tests but also evaluates students' completed work. The teacher can agree with the grade or make changes. To prevent cheating, the application prohibits taking screenshots or copying task text. The generator is already being tested in 150 schools. Teachers have created over 4000 assignments, and most of them require almost no corrections. In the coming months, the pilot will expand to another 500 schools, and later the tool will become available to all institutions in "Mriya".

Plans include implementing a schedule generator that will automatically form a balanced class schedule, and an educational recommendation system that will select content and clubs based on the individual needs of each student. The "Mriya" platform will continue to be free for schools.

The educational ecosystem "Mriya" covered every fifth school in Ukraine in 2025 - Ministry of Education and Science