In Transcarpathia, women attacked a car of border guards, mistaking them for servicemen of the TCC - SBGS

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 10050 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 14381 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 43500 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 144751 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 193232 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 120402 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353981 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178179 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147763 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196971 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
52%
Popular news

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 14951 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 9942 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 21115 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 28015 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 24221 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 10050 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 6328 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 14381 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 24223 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 43500 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 540 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 27423 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 29707 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 43181 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 51336 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

In Transcarpathia, women attacked a car of border guards, mistaking them for servicemen of the TCC - SBGS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21495 views

On the outskirts of Kryva village, women attacked a border guard vehicle, mistaking them for TCC soldiers. The situation was resolved after the police arrived and conducted explanatory work.

In Transcarpathia, women attacked a car of border guards, mistaking them for servicemen of the TCC - SBGS

On the outskirts of the village of Kryva in Zakarpattia, women attacked a border guard vehicle on its way to the place of service, mistaking them for TCC soldiers. Police officers were called to the scene. The situation was localized through explanatory work. Lesya Fedorova, a spokeswoman for the Mukachevo Border Guard Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, told UNN in a commentary .

Details

For example, the video that appeared on the Internet actually shows a border guard's car on its way to the place of service. While the car was moving, a group of women with children tried to prevent the car from passing. The essence of their demands was unclear. Police officers were called to the scene. The situation was localized by conducting explanatory work and explaining the requirements of the legislation on border issues

 ,” Fedorova said.

Context

Today, a videowas posted online showing a woman beating a man in a military uniform, who was mistaken for a TCC soldier. The women were also blocking the road for the car, and some of them shouted obscenities and called for stones to be thrown at the car.

There is also a fragment in the video that clearly shows the license plates of the car, which have the emblem of the State Border Guard Service in the form of a straight equilateral cross with divergent ends in green and yellow springs.

Recall

On the evening of Friday, October 11, about fifty employees of the TCCgathered near the Palace of Sports in Kyiv. They were massively checking men coming out of the concert of the rock band Okean Elzy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Zakarpattia Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$69.09
Bitcoin
$83,053.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.05
Золото
$3,121.50
Ethereum
$1,800.71