In Transcarpathia, women attacked a car of border guards, mistaking them for servicemen of the TCC - SBGS
Kyiv • UNN
On the outskirts of Kryva village, women attacked a border guard vehicle, mistaking them for TCC soldiers. The situation was resolved after the police arrived and conducted explanatory work.
On the outskirts of the village of Kryva in Zakarpattia, women attacked a border guard vehicle on its way to the place of service, mistaking them for TCC soldiers. Police officers were called to the scene. The situation was localized through explanatory work. Lesya Fedorova, a spokeswoman for the Mukachevo Border Guard Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, told UNN in a commentary .
Details
For example, the video that appeared on the Internet actually shows a border guard's car on its way to the place of service. While the car was moving, a group of women with children tried to prevent the car from passing. The essence of their demands was unclear. Police officers were called to the scene. The situation was localized by conducting explanatory work and explaining the requirements of the legislation on border issues
Context
Today, a videowas posted online showing a woman beating a man in a military uniform, who was mistaken for a TCC soldier. The women were also blocking the road for the car, and some of them shouted obscenities and called for stones to be thrown at the car.
There is also a fragment in the video that clearly shows the license plates of the car, which have the emblem of the State Border Guard Service in the form of a straight equilateral cross with divergent ends in green and yellow springs.
Recall
On the evening of Friday, October 11, about fifty employees of the TCCgathered near the Palace of Sports in Kyiv. They were massively checking men coming out of the concert of the rock band Okean Elzy.