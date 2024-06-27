In Transcarpathia, seven men planned to swim across the Yew: four of them were helped by children
Kyiv • UNN
Seven men were detained in Transcarpathia while trying to illegally cross the border with Hungary and Romania, four of them were assisted by children.
Over the past day in Transcarpathia, two groups of men planned to overcome the yew tree. Both groups were exposed and detained thanks to information provided by operatives of the Mukachevo border detachment. Four of the detainees wanted to go to Hungary, and three more wanted to go to Romania. This is reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine-western border, writes UNN.
First, in the course of implementing the information received, a Border Patrol from the Department of the Border Service "Vilok"worked. 150 meters from the Ukrainian-Hungarian border, the servicemen stopped a "quartet" with a rubber boat. Three of the detainees came to Transcarpathia from Lviv region, and another from Zaporizhia region.,
Details
It is noted that the men were accompanied to the border by two 14-year-olds. Their border guards also detained and reported on the "leisure" of their parents ' children, and on the detection of signs of administrative violations under Article 184 of the code of administrative offenses of Ukraine (failure by parents or persons replacing them to fulfill their duties to raise children entails a warning or a fine of fifty to one hundred non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens) and police officers.
It is known that for such a" service " each of the boatmen paid unknown persons who promised them unhindered border crossing, 10 thousand US dollars.
Another group of violators, during the implementation of information provided by employees of the operational search department, was detained by border guards of the Tyachev Department. Two residents of the Rivne region and one resident of the Poltava region also planned to cross the Tisza river, but the final destination of their trip was supposed to be Romania. The cost of the" voyage " was from 8 to 10 thousand dollars each.
Now the operatives of the detachment are carefully studying the details of organizing both cases of illegal transfer of persons across the state border and establishing the circle of persons involved.
Reports on administrative offenses committed by them have been drawn up against all the detainees. The cases were sent to the court.
