In the US, they want to promote a law that defines criticism of Trump as a mental disorder
Kyiv • UNN
Republicans in Minnesota have proposed defining "Trump Syndrome" as a mental illness. The bill defines it as an "acute attack of paranoia" due to Trump's policies.
In the United States, a group of Republican legislators from Minnesota are planning to propose legislation that would require the state to include "Trump Syndrome" in the definition of mental illness. In the context of a split in the state legislature, the bill is unlikely to be approved, UNN writes with reference to Fox News.
Five legislators from the Republican Party intend to introduce a bill in the Minnesota State Senate on Monday and submit it to the Health and Human Services Committee for consideration.
The bill aims to add "Trump Derangement Syndrome" to the state's definition of mental illness. According to the bill, "Trump Derangement Syndrome" is defined as "an acute attack of paranoia in otherwise normal people, which is a reaction to the policies and presidency of Donald J. Trump".
Orbán's party seeks to ban gay parades in Budapest17.03.25, 15:46 • 10127 views
Symptoms may include Trump-induced general hysteria, which leads to an inability to distinguish between legitimate political differences and signs of mental pathology in the behavior of President Donald Trump
Mental illness is defined as a disorder or other problem that is included in the list of diagnostic codes. "Trump Derangement Syndrome" is not recognized as a mental illness anywhere.
Reference
President Donald Trump and his supporters use the term "Trump Derangement Syndrome" to criticize political opponents who they believe have a biased obsession against the president and his policies.
While "derangement syndrome" as a political phrase has become popular in recent years to ridicule Trump's critics, the term was actually coined in 2003 by the late political commentator Charles Krauthammer to describe critics of then-President George W. Bush.
Addendum
The Kremlin has confirmed that a telephone conversation between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is scheduled for Tuesday, March 18.
The US Department of Justice has secretly informed European officials that the United States is withdrawing from the multinational group established to investigate the actions of those responsible for the invasion of Ukraine. This also applies to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.