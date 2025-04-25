In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers are launching reconnaissance drones more often and storming the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on motorcycles - spokesman

The Russians have increased the number of assaults using motorcycles in the Toretsk direction. Also, enemy drones have increasingly begun to fly deep into Ukraine in the direction of Kostyantynivka. This was reported on the telethon by the spokesman of the "Luhansk" Operational-Tactical Group, Dmytro Zaporozhets, reports UNN.

Details

Zaporozhets reported that the Russians are actively conducting reconnaissance with the help of drones and are behaving brazenly, flying deep into Ukrainian territory.

It is not yet clear why the enemy allows himself to fly far into the direction of Kostyantynivka in an unconventional way. If earlier the enemy kept strictly to the line of combat contact with his reconnaissance drones, now whether it is connected with the fact that the duration of the daylight hours has increased, or possibly for adjusting air strikes and tracking their results - said the spokesman.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are actively shooting down these drones, but the enemy, according to him, does not complain about the lack of UAVs and actively uses them. There are also a large number of infantry attacks, but recently Ukrainian soldiers have increasingly observed attempts by Russians to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on motorcycles.

The number of motorcycles used has increased. Recently, on the approaches to the positions, such an assault using motorcycles was destroyed. In general, in the direction of the village of Bilohorivka, the enemy used 17 motorcycles today and yesterday, it seems, 11. And in general, in a week, I probably won't be mistaken if I say that up to a hundred motorcycles have been destroyed for sure - Zaporozhets said.

He also added that the Russians are obviously using motorcycles to advance faster in the direction of Kostyantynivka.

