Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 12208 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

10:48 AM • 21917 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

10:30 AM • 27438 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

09:10 AM • 26868 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 33821 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 67648 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 55817 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 89897 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 86241 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 98193 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers are launching reconnaissance drones more often and storming the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on motorcycles - spokesman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

Russia has increased the number of assaults using motorcycles in the Toretsk direction. Enemy drones have begun to fly deeper into Ukraine in the direction of Kostyantynivka more often.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers are launching reconnaissance drones more often and storming the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on motorcycles - spokesman

The Russians have increased the number of assaults using motorcycles in the Toretsk direction. Also, enemy drones have increasingly begun to fly deep into Ukraine in the direction of Kostyantynivka. This was reported on the telethon by the spokesman of the "Luhansk" Operational-Tactical Group, Dmytro Zaporozhets, reports UNN.

Details

Zaporozhets reported that the Russians are actively conducting reconnaissance with the help of drones and are behaving brazenly, flying deep into Ukrainian territory.

It is not yet clear why the enemy allows himself to fly far into the direction of Kostyantynivka in an unconventional way. If earlier the enemy kept strictly to the line of combat contact with his reconnaissance drones, now whether it is connected with the fact that the duration of the daylight hours has increased, or possibly for adjusting air strikes and tracking their results 

- said the spokesman.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are actively shooting down these drones, but the enemy, according to him, does not complain about the lack of UAVs and actively uses them. There are also a large number of infantry attacks, but recently Ukrainian soldiers have increasingly observed attempts by Russians to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on motorcycles.

The number of motorcycles used has increased. Recently, on the approaches to the positions, such an assault using motorcycles was destroyed. In general, in the direction of the village of Bilohorivka, the enemy used 17 motorcycles today and yesterday, it seems, 11. And in general, in a week, I probably won't be mistaken if I say that up to a hundred motorcycles have been destroyed for sure

 - Zaporozhets said.

He also added that the Russians are obviously using motorcycles to advance faster in the direction of Kostyantynivka.

175 battles in 24 hours: the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction and the Kursk region - map from the General Staff25.04.25, 09:00 • 2984 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

War
Ukraine
Konstantinovka
