In the newly established youth centers in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region, the occupation "authorities" plan to equip classrooms where boys and girls will be taught to operate drones. This was reported by Oleksii Kharchenko, Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the Russians continue to militarize Ukrainian children, disguising military training as educational and recreational projects.

Thus, in 2027, specialized classrooms for teaching boys and girls to operate unmanned aerial vehicles are planned to be equipped in the newly established youth centers in the occupied territories of Luhansk region - Kharchenko wrote.

He emphasized that the occupiers are deliberately using civilian youth spaces as venues for basic military training.

Let us recall

the Russians held a propaganda exhibition in the occupied territories of Ukraine about war participants, to which they involve children and students.

Luhansk TOT intensifies "patriotic education" of young people who do not accept the Russian regime with enthusiasm - Luhansk RSA