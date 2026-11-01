$45.530.0650.680.09
ukenru
12:53 AM • 4322 views
The humanitarian mission in Oleshky has ended: the residents are already in Ukraine — LubinetsVideo
11:52 PM • 7706 views
"They are receiving support from an army of Russian bots": Tusk says Russia is interfering in the conflict in Poland
11:23 PM • 8040 views
An airstrike destroyed the executive committee building in central Kramatorsk
09:28 PM • 12816 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: a parking lot caught fire in the Desnianskyi districtPhoto
October 31, 08:00 PM • 16001 views
Rubio allowed for the possibility of inviting Zelenskyy to the G20 summit, but the decision rests with Trump
October 31, 05:58 PM • 14837 views
A motion of no confidence in Tusk's government was initiated in Poland amid protests
Exclusive
October 31, 01:41 PM • 36199 views
Humanitarian mission from Oleshky — city residents are now on Ukrainian territory (report)PhotoVideo
October 31, 01:00 PM • 37303 views
Evacuees from occupied Oleshky crossed the Ukrainian border — Zelenskyy showed a videoVideo
October 31, 11:30 AM • 28896 views
Fire Point will not produce new cruise missiles because the “Flamingo” is sufficient: Stielerman explained Terekh’s statement on the marathon broadcastVideo
October 31, 10:55 AM • 25359 views
"We’ll be home soon": Lubinets shows the first footage of evacuees from OleshkyVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
1m/s
78%
755mm
Popular news
"Ukrenergo" introduces hourly power outages on November 1October 31, 04:27 PM • 16803 views
"Hope for lasting peace": Melania Trump reacts to the evacuation of residents of OleshkyOctober 31, 04:48 PM • 8288 views
Ukraine expects more generators from Turkey next week - ZelenskyyOctober 31, 05:16 PM • 6646 views
The Black Sea grain corridor and trilateral talks involving the EU: what Zelenskyy and Erdoğan agreed onOctober 31, 06:25 PM • 4472 views
He was at the origins of the “anti-vaxxer” movement: “activist” Ostap Stakhiv ended up at a TCC in LvivOctober 31, 06:58 PM • 3542 views
Publications
We hope to get through the winter without critical situations — the Ministry of Infrastructure explained how the Kyiv region has been preparedPhotoOctober 31, 12:00 PM • 26899 views
Top 10 plants that protect homes from negativity and misfortuneOctober 31, 09:59 AM • 28836 views
All seven finalists for the 2027 Car of the Year turned out to be electric carsPhotoOctober 30, 05:27 PM • 50470 views
From the most powerful fleet to “disarmament for gas” - how Ukraine lost its strategic aviationPhotoVideo
Exclusive
October 30, 02:03 PM • 59622 views
Divorce: what needs to be taken into account before applying to court
Exclusive
October 30, 09:52 AM • 62091 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Melania Trump
David Arakhamia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Oleshky
Kherson Oblast
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2027: all three headliners announcedOctober 31, 02:02 PM • 14076 views
“Cruel Intentions” star Selma Blair apologizes after being detained over an incident on a planeVideoOctober 31, 01:56 PM • 13207 views
Melania asked Trump not to dance on stage anymoreOctober 31, 12:36 PM • 16590 views
Scenes of the tragedy in Seoul will be cut from the new Call of Duty following criticismOctober 31, 10:28 AM • 17285 views
Kane 9th, Mbappé not even in the top 10: how Ukraine voted for the "2026 Ballon d’Or"October 31, 09:00 AM • 17987 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
The New York Times
FAB-250
R-360 Neptune

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, young people will be taught to operate drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

In 2027, the occupiers plan to set up such classrooms in youth centers. The Luhansk Regional Military Administration calls this the militarization of children.

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, young people will be taught to operate drones

In the newly established youth centers in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region, the occupation "authorities" plan to equip classrooms where boys and girls will be taught to operate drones. This was reported by Oleksii Kharchenko, Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the Russians continue to militarize Ukrainian children, disguising military training as educational and recreational projects.

Thus, in 2027, specialized classrooms for teaching boys and girls to operate unmanned aerial vehicles are planned to be equipped in the newly established youth centers in the occupied territories of Luhansk region

- Kharchenko wrote.

He emphasized that the occupiers are deliberately using civilian youth spaces as venues for basic military training.

Let us recall

the Russians held a propaganda exhibition in the occupied territories of Ukraine about war participants, to which they involve children and students.

Luhansk TOT intensifies "patriotic education" of young people who do not accept the Russian regime with enthusiasm - Luhansk RSA03.07.24, 11:17 • 24528 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Luhansk Oblast
Ukraine