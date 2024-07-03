$41.340.03
A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 26135 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 38376 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 45192 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 53091 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 36996 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 866 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 10270 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 31867 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 33905 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 47111 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Luhansk TOT intensifies "patriotic education" of young people who do not accept the Russian regime with enthusiasm - Luhansk RSA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24417 views

"The 'Luhansk people's republic' is stepping up propaganda and 'patriotic education' among young people. But teenagers are not enthusiastic about the Russian regime.

Luhansk TOT intensifies "patriotic education" of young people who do not accept the Russian regime with enthusiasm - Luhansk RSA

The "lPR" is intensifying propaganda in its work with adolescents, launching work among adolescents to "prevent extremism and terrorism." However, young people in the occupied territories, despite all the efforts of Russian propagandists, do not accept the regime.

Luhansk regional state administration reports, UNN reports.

Details

In the "lPR", anti-terrorist work with adolescents is being intensified; at the same time, work is being launched in the adolescent environment to prevent extremism and terrorism.

It is planned to involve employees of "law enforcement agencies" in explaining to parents and children the responsibility for extremist offenses. Obviously, teachers' checks of children's gadgets and "preventive" conversations with parents in the actual absence of the Internet, i.e., communication with the outside world, are not enough. Young people in the occupied territories do not perceive the new regime with enthusiasm, despite all the efforts of Russian propagandists. - Luhansk regional state administration writes.

They also promise to improve the quality of the non-existent Internet: the leader of the "lPR" Leonid Pasichnyk cited the results of "sociological studies and surveys" that show "a steady increase in the quality of communication, television and radio signals in the region.

Gauleiter "lnr" Pasichnyk was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison02.07.24, 16:16 • 16005 views

Unfortunately, people in the territories occupied in 2022 do not know anything about this, Luhansk RSA notes.

In Luhansk region, school students will be forced to study the history of the so-called "luhansk People's Republic"15.05.24, 11:41 • 38887 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
Luhansk
