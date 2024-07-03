The "lPR" is intensifying propaganda in its work with adolescents, launching work among adolescents to "prevent extremism and terrorism." However, young people in the occupied territories, despite all the efforts of Russian propagandists, do not accept the regime.

Luhansk regional state administration reports, UNN reports.

Details

In the "lPR", anti-terrorist work with adolescents is being intensified; at the same time, work is being launched in the adolescent environment to prevent extremism and terrorism.

It is planned to involve employees of "law enforcement agencies" in explaining to parents and children the responsibility for extremist offenses. Obviously, teachers' checks of children's gadgets and "preventive" conversations with parents in the actual absence of the Internet, i.e., communication with the outside world, are not enough. Young people in the occupied territories do not perceive the new regime with enthusiasm, despite all the efforts of Russian propagandists. - Luhansk regional state administration writes.

They also promise to improve the quality of the non-existent Internet: the leader of the "lPR" Leonid Pasichnyk cited the results of "sociological studies and surveys" that show "a steady increase in the quality of communication, television and radio signals in the region.

Gauleiter "lnr" Pasichnyk was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison

Unfortunately, people in the territories occupied in 2022 do not know anything about this, Luhansk RSA notes.

In Luhansk region, school students will be forced to study the history of the so-called "luhansk People's Republic"