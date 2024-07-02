Gauleiter "lnr" Pasichnyk was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison

$41.340.03
45.851.22
uken
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 69994 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 78446 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 99083 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 177578 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 223190 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 137511 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365263 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180904 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149186 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197676 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.6m/s
42%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 53165 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 60589 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 79207 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 64338 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 18362 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 69853 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 64622 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 78294 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 79502 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 98958 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 6546 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10098 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14480 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35706 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37436 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Gauleiter "lnr" Pasichnyk was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16005 views

The leader of the Russian occupation administration in Luhansk, Leonid Pasichnyk, was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property for encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and cooperation with Russia.

Gauleiter "lnr" Pasichnyk was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison

The leader of the Russian occupation administration in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, Leonid Pasichnyk , has been sentenced to imprisonment, UNN reports citing the SBU.

Details

The trial was held in a special court proceeding in absentia (in the absence of the accused).

Based on the totality of the crimes committed, the court sentenced Pasichnyk to 12 years in prison with confiscation of all his property.

The offender was also deprived of the right to hold positions related to the performance of organizational, administrative and economic functions in government agencies, institutions, enterprises and organizations, regardless of ownership, for a period of 13 years.

According to the case file, on the eve of February 24, 2022, Pasichnyk signed the so-called "agreement on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance" between the LNR terrorist organization and Moscow.

Subsequently, the Kremlin used these decisions as a formal pretext to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Subsequently, Pasichnyk organized a pseudo-referendum on the "accession" of the temporarily occupied part of the Luhansk region to the aggressor country.

Following a fake plebiscite, he signed an "agreement on the region's accession to Russia" with Putin.

And after that, the Luhansk region's governor organized the participation of the temporarily seized communities in the Russian "elections to the legislative bodies of power.

Add

Based on the evidence collected by SBU investigators, the court found Pasichnyk guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️ Part 2, Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy);

▪️ part 5 of Art. 111-1 (collaboration activities).

Due to the compounding of the sentences, the offender received a sentence that provides for a longer term of imprisonment than the sanctions of the articles for the incriminated crimes.

The term of the sentence will be calculated from the date of the actual detention of the defendant, the SBU added.

The special pre-trial investigation was conducted by the SBU officers in Donetsk and Luhansk regions under the procedural supervision of the Luhansk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40