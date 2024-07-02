Gauleiter "lnr" Pasichnyk was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison

The leader of the Russian occupation administration in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, Leonid Pasichnyk , has been sentenced to imprisonment, UNN reports citing the SBU.

Details

The trial was held in a special court proceeding in absentia (in the absence of the accused).

Based on the totality of the crimes committed, the court sentenced Pasichnyk to 12 years in prison with confiscation of all his property.

The offender was also deprived of the right to hold positions related to the performance of organizational, administrative and economic functions in government agencies, institutions, enterprises and organizations, regardless of ownership, for a period of 13 years.

According to the case file, on the eve of February 24, 2022, Pasichnyk signed the so-called "agreement on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance" between the LNR terrorist organization and Moscow.

Subsequently, the Kremlin used these decisions as a formal pretext to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Subsequently, Pasichnyk organized a pseudo-referendum on the "accession" of the temporarily occupied part of the Luhansk region to the aggressor country.

Following a fake plebiscite, he signed an "agreement on the region's accession to Russia" with Putin.

And after that, the Luhansk region's governor organized the participation of the temporarily seized communities in the Russian "elections to the legislative bodies of power.

Add

Based on the evidence collected by SBU investigators, the court found Pasichnyk guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️ Part 2, Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy);

▪️ part 5 of Art. 111-1 (collaboration activities).

Due to the compounding of the sentences, the offender received a sentence that provides for a longer term of imprisonment than the sanctions of the articles for the incriminated crimes.

The term of the sentence will be calculated from the date of the actual detention of the defendant, the SBU added.

The special pre-trial investigation was conducted by the SBU officers in Donetsk and Luhansk regions under the procedural supervision of the Luhansk Regional Prosecutor's Office.