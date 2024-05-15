The invaders presented a model of a three-volume textbook on the history of the so-called "LPR" for students in grades 5-7. At the beginning of the new school year, the invaders promise to introduce changes to the teaching of history in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Luhansk RSA/RMA.

Details

In occupied Luhansk, a model of a three-volume textbook on the history of the so-called "luhansk people's republic" for students in grades 5-7 was presented.

According to the Luhansk RMA, a corresponding "history" course may appear in schools of the so-called "lPR" at the beginning of the new school year.

on September 1, the Russians will introduce changes to the teaching of the history course, according to which a section on the history of the "luhansk people's republic" will be added to the compulsory study in the occupied luhansk region - the agency informs.

The publication announced by the occupiers should cover different periods of regional history, and, as the authors emphasize, "from ancient times to the present.

