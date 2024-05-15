In Luhansk region, school students will be forced to study the history of the so-called "luhansk People's Republic"
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupiers are planning to force schoolchildren in the occupied Luhansk region of Ukraine to study the fabricated "history" of the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic" using a three-volume textbook, erasing Ukrainian identity.
The invaders presented a model of a three-volume textbook on the history of the so-called "LPR" for students in grades 5-7. At the beginning of the new school year, the invaders promise to introduce changes to the teaching of history in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Luhansk RSA/RMA.
Details
In occupied Luhansk, a model of a three-volume textbook on the history of the so-called "luhansk people's republic" for students in grades 5-7 was presented.
According to the Luhansk RMA, a corresponding "history" course may appear in schools of the so-called "lPR" at the beginning of the new school year.
on September 1, the Russians will introduce changes to the teaching of the history course, according to which a section on the history of the "luhansk people's republic" will be added to the compulsory study in the occupied luhansk region
The publication announced by the occupiers should cover different periods of regional history, and, as the authors emphasize, "from ancient times to the present.
Recall
Russian occupiers are issuing Russian passports to 14-year-old orphans in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, trying to erase their Ukrainian identity.