In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, Russia continues its campaign of "nationalizing" real estate — Regional Military Administration

$44.8550.14
ukenru
12:57 AM • 5978 views
Musk is first and foremost a businessman: "Flash" commented on rumors about Starlink being disconnected in Ukraine
09:25 PM • 20485 views
Russia violated the energy ceasefire immediately after it was announced — Sybiha
08:21 PM • 25871 views
Missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv: more than 20 people injuredVideo
07:58 PM • 23281 views
The US threatens to halt arms supplies to Ukraine over strikes on Russian oil refineries, PURL at risk – FT
October 11, 07:34 PM • 23697 views
Russia lost more than 50,000 troops in a month, Ukraine 10 times fewer — NATO
October 11, 06:24 PM • 27578 views
Ukraine’s largest steel plant is preparing to completely halt production due to Russian strikes
October 11, 05:35 PM • 23846 views
The EU will allocate additional funds to Ukraine for drones and missiles as early as this week – von der Leyen
October 11, 04:39 PM • 24992 views
Zelenskyy supported the energy truce with Russia proposed by Trump and issued the relevant orders to the Armed Forces of UkraineVideo
October 11, 04:17 PM • 22202 views
On October 12, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when there will be no electricity
October 11, 03:43 PM • 18936 views
Zelenskyy discussed the ceasefire announced by Trump with European leaders; Ukraine "supports a ceasefire"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
1.7m/s
83%
744mm
Popular news
A famous American singer canceled a concert several hours before it was due to begin due to a serious security threatOctober 11, 03:52 PM • 17061 views
Star of a popular American TV series breaks leg during filming – 3 other people injuredOctober 11, 05:25 PM • 14393 views
Legendary American singer Manilow interrupted the concert after two songs and canceled his next performanceOctober 11, 07:01 PM • 16393 views
Those killed as a result of the strike on Ivano-Frankivsk turned out to be military personnel, the city mayor saysOctober 11, 07:04 PM • 24108 views
NATO commander calls on Europe to strengthen aid to Ukraine in response to Russian sabotage and cyberattacksOctober 11, 07:23 PM • 8106 views
Publications
International Day of the Girl is observed on October 11: the history and purpose of the holidayOctober 11, 10:54 AM • 47394 views
Mammography in Ukraine: at what age should you undergo screening and how to get it free of chargePhotoOctober 10, 07:15 AM • 83878 views
How to clean a showerhead, remove buildup, and restore an even water streamOctober 9, 02:52 PM • 103325 views
Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for leasing state-owned premises for providers and data centers — what changes to expectOctober 9, 02:39 PM • 101225 views
Paris Motor Show Mondial de l'Auto: dates and main premieresPhotoOctober 9, 01:46 PM • 103777 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Syniehubov
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Legendary American singer Manilow interrupted the concert after two songs and canceled his next performanceOctober 11, 07:01 PM • 16494 views
Star of a popular American TV series breaks leg during filming – 3 other people injuredOctober 11, 05:25 PM • 14461 views
A famous American singer canceled a concert several hours before it was due to begin due to a serious security threatOctober 11, 03:52 PM • 17127 views
Yaroslava Mahuchikh’s name immortalized in space: an asteroid near Jupiter named after the Ukrainian athleteOctober 11, 02:14 PM • 21745 views
Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo became a mother for the second time and shared a photo from the maternity hospitalOctober 11, 02:05 PM • 16166 views
Actual
Financial Times
Starlink
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Technology
9K720 Iskander

In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, Russia continues its campaign of "nationalizing" real estate — Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

In Sievierodonetsk, the occupiers plan to seize more than 30 apartments in three buildings. The owners are formally given 30 days to confirm their ownership rights.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, Russia continues its campaign of "nationalizing" real estate — Regional Military Administration

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region, Russia’s campaign to nationalize real estate is ongoing. This was reported by Oleksii Kharchenko, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the invaders are demonstratively continuing to grant 30 days during which the owner supposedly may prove that the property listed actually belongs to them.

But everyone understands that this one-month period is a formality

Kharechenko noted.

He clarified that, in particular, in Sievierodonetsk, the occupiers are planning to "nationalize" more than 30 apartments in three high-rise buildings in different districts of the city.

Background

In Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories, the Russian authorities continue to illegally appropriate local residents’ homes, declaring them "ownerless" after the owners refuse to re-register the property under Russian law.

In Russia, a large-scale nationalization is being prepared under the pretext of drone attacks – 167 properties are already on the list05.09.26, 01:56 • 7055 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
Luhansk Oblast
Ukraine