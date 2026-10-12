In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, Russia continues its campaign of "nationalizing" real estate — Regional Military Administration
Kyiv • UNN
In Sievierodonetsk, the occupiers plan to seize more than 30 apartments in three buildings. The owners are formally given 30 days to confirm their ownership rights.
In the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region, Russia’s campaign to nationalize real estate is ongoing. This was reported by Oleksii Kharchenko, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, the invaders are demonstratively continuing to grant 30 days during which the owner supposedly may prove that the property listed actually belongs to them.
But everyone understands that this one-month period is a formality
He clarified that, in particular, in Sievierodonetsk, the occupiers are planning to "nationalize" more than 30 apartments in three high-rise buildings in different districts of the city.
Background
In Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories, the Russian authorities continue to illegally appropriate local residents’ homes, declaring them "ownerless" after the owners refuse to re-register the property under Russian law.
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