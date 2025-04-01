In the Sumy region, an increase in the activity of sabotage and reconnaissance groups is recorded
In the Sumy region, the activity of sabotage and reconnaissance groups is increasing, especially in the Krasnopilska community, which borders the Kharkiv region. The enemy is trying to expand the zone of instability and test the defense.
Subversive activity in Sumy region is increasing. This is reported by "We-Ukraine", reports UNN.
Details
The spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, stated that an increase in the activity of sabotage and reconnaissance groups has recently been observed on the border with the aggressor within the Sumy region. If earlier most of such attempts were recorded mainly on the northern borders, now enemy DRGs are trying to penetrate deeper into the region, changing tactics and expanding the areas of their activity.
In recent weeks, more and more cases have been recorded in the Krasnopillia community, which is approaching the borders of the Kharkiv region. This indicates attempts by the enemy to expand the zone of destabilization, testing Ukrainian defense for stability in new directions.
They are also most active along the border within the Sumy region, previously most of such attempts were recorded, in fact, in the north of Sumy region, closer to the Chernihiv region, but in recent weeks attempts to enter the DRG in other areas have been exposed. This is actually the Krasnopillia community and it is closer to Kharkiv region
