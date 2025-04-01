In the Sumy region, an increase in the activity of sabotage and reconnaissance groups is recorded

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
Exclusive
"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102713 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 339004 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171829 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143769 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 195806 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124320 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108063 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1 m/s
64 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

In the Sumy region, an increase in the activity of sabotage and reconnaissance groups is recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 10716 views

In the Sumy region, the activity of sabotage and reconnaissance groups is increasing, especially in the Krasnopilska community, which borders the Kharkiv region. The enemy is trying to expand the zone of instability and test the defense.

In the Sumy region, an increase in the activity of sabotage and reconnaissance groups is recorded

Subversive activity in Sumy region is increasing. This is reported by "We-Ukraine", reports UNN.

Details

The spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, stated that an increase in the activity of sabotage and reconnaissance groups has recently been observed on the border with the aggressor within the Sumy region. If earlier most of such attempts were recorded mainly on the northern borders, now enemy DRGs are trying to penetrate deeper into the region, changing tactics and expanding the areas of their activity.  

In recent weeks, more and more cases have been recorded in the Krasnopillia community, which is approaching the borders of the Kharkiv region. This indicates attempts by the enemy to expand the zone of destabilization, testing Ukrainian defense for stability in new directions. 

They are also most active along the border within the Sumy region, previously most of such attempts were recorded, in fact, in the north of Sumy region, closer to the Chernihiv region, but in recent weeks attempts to enter the DRG in other areas have been exposed. This is actually the Krasnopillia community and it is closer to Kharkiv region

- noted Spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Maintaining activity that prevents the occupier from entering Sumy and Kharkiv regions: Zelenskyy spoke with Syrskyi29.03.25, 20:45 • 40612 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarCrimes and emergencies
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
