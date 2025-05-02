In the Stavropol region, unknown drones reached a military unit of space intelligence of the Russian Federation - CCD of the National Security and Defense Council

Unknown drones reached the military unit of space intelligence of the Russian Federation, known as the object "Zvezda", in the Stavropol region. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that this unit is one of the main stations of the Russian space radio-electronic intelligence system.

The system originated in Soviet times in the early 1970s under the code name "Zvezda" and was intended for global interception of signals from satellites, intercontinental communications, and even signal exchange between foreign military facilities.

The "Zvezda" object is actually a center for analyzing space information, which belongs to the structure of the main intelligence directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (GRU of the Russian Federation). It specializes in electronic surveillance of signals from orbit, foreign satellite communication systems (including commercial ones).

Today, the "Zvezda" object is not only a technical base, but also part of the strategic architecture of Russian intelligence, which is used both for monitoring the situation in war zones and for preparing information for information and psychological operations. It participates in cyber espionage - the message says.

