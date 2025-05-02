In the Stavropol region, unknown drones reached a military unit of space intelligence of the Russian Federation - CCD of the National Security and Defense Council

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal
08:28 AM • 5088 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

05:30 AM • 18697 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 61911 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 133642 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 118328 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 126919 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 127026 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 314421 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 159353 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 172722 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
3m/s
37%
755 mm
Popular news

The mineral agreement is largely symbolic, but that's enough for Trump - CNN

May 2, 01:04 AM • 18783 views

The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

May 2, 02:53 AM • 17772 views

Israel struck the territory of the Syrian president's palace in Damascus

May 2, 03:23 AM • 34958 views

Russia has deployed an entire armada of ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea - Navy

May 2, 03:35 AM • 22951 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 14726 views
Publications

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 14837 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 115846 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 213668 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 314421 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 241474 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 23529 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 26986 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 27088 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 32027 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 34973 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

In the Stavropol region, unknown drones reached a military unit of space intelligence of the Russian Federation - CCD of the National Security and Defense Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2178 views

Unknown drones reached the "Zvezda" facility in the Stavropol region. This is one of the main stations of space radio-electronic intelligence of the Russian Federation, a center for the analysis of space information.

In the Stavropol region, unknown drones reached a military unit of space intelligence of the Russian Federation - CCD of the National Security and Defense Council

Unknown drones reached the military unit of space intelligence of the Russian Federation, known as the object "Zvezda", in the Stavropol region. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that this unit is one of the main stations of the Russian space radio-electronic intelligence system.

The system originated in Soviet times in the early 1970s under the code name "Zvezda" and was intended for global interception of signals from satellites, intercontinental communications, and even signal exchange between foreign military facilities.

The "Zvezda" object is actually a center for analyzing space information, which belongs to the structure of the main intelligence directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (GRU of the Russian Federation). It specializes in electronic surveillance of signals from orbit, foreign satellite communication systems (including commercial ones).

Today, the "Zvezda" object is not only a technical base, but also part of the strategic architecture of Russian intelligence, which is used both for monitoring the situation in war zones and for preparing information for information and psychological operations. It participates in cyber espionage

- the message says.

Crimea under massive drone attack: explosions in Sevastopol and Simferopol02.05.25, 01:57 • 3666 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Brent
$61.78
Bitcoin
$96,636.70
S&P 500
$5,634.87
Tesla
$282.81
Газ TTF
$32.92
Золото
$3,265.80
Ethereum
$1,823.42