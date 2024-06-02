In the south of Ukraine, border guards attacked the invaders
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian border guards used an FPV drone to strike Russian defensive fortifications in the temporarily occupied territory in southern Ukraine, according to aerial reconnaissance of the state border service.
Aerial reconnaissance of the State Border Service found Russian defensive fortifications in the temporarily occupied territory. As a result of combat work, The Defenders of the South used an Fpv drone to deliver a well-aimed blow to the enemy. This was reported in the Defense Forces of the South, reports UNN.
