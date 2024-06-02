The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a record number of Russian soldiers and artillery in May

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 1,160 Russian artillery systems in May. This is a record number of Russian artillery destroyed in one month. This is reported by the Ministry of defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In May, 1,160 Russian artillery systems were destroyed. This is the largest artillery loss in two years of the war. And Ukrainian soldiers continue to turn Russian weapons into scrap metal according to the publication of the Ministry of Defense on the page in X (Twitter).

Also in May, 38,940 Russian soldiers were eliminated in the war against Ukraine. This is the largest indicator of monthly losses of the invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

In addition, in May, the Russian army lost 9 fighter jets and 860 armored personnel carriers.

The Ministry of Defense supported the bill on the creation of a military police