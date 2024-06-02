The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a record number of Russian soldiers and artillery in May

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 42830 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101009 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144254 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148834 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244341 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172920 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164437 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148168 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222430 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual
The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a record number of Russian soldiers and artillery in May

The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a record number of Russian soldiers and artillery in May

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101829 views

In May, Ukrainian troops destroyed a record 1,160 Russian artillery systems and destroyed 38,940 Russian soldiers, the highest monthly loss for Russia since the start of a full-scale invasion.

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 1,160 Russian artillery systems in May. This is a record number of Russian artillery destroyed in one month. This is reported by the Ministry of defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In May, 1,160 Russian artillery systems were destroyed. This is the largest artillery loss in two years of the war. And Ukrainian soldiers continue to turn Russian weapons into scrap metal

according to the publication of the Ministry of Defense on the page in X (Twitter).

Also in May, 38,940 Russian soldiers were eliminated in the war against Ukraine. This is the largest indicator of monthly losses of the invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

In addition, in May, the Russian army lost 9 fighter jets and 860 armored personnel carriers.

The Ministry of Defense supported the bill on the creation of a military police01.06.24, 00:10 • 30887 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

