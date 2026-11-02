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In the Samara region, an important oil pipeline infrastructure facility has been attacked for the third time in recent times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1466 views

The Samara oil pumping station, an important facility of Russia's oil pipeline infrastructure, was attacked in the settlement of Prosвет. The consequences of the strike have not been officially confirmed.

In the Samara region, an important oil pipeline infrastructure facility has been attacked for the third time in recent times

In the settlement of Prosviет in Russia’s Samara region, another attack on the Samara linear production and dispatching station (LPDS) was reported. This is already the third strike on the facility in recent times. The report comes from the Krymskyi Viter monitoring group, UNN writes.

Details

The station is an important part of Russia’s system of trunk oil and petroleum product pipelines. It manages the transportation of oil and petroleum products.

In particular, the LPDS coordinates the operation of several oil pumping stations, monitors metering equipment, and services large tank farms for receiving, storing, and shipping petroleum products.

What is known about the consequences of the attack

The station is also responsible for monitoring individual sections of pipelines and transmitting dispatch data.

According to Krymskyi Viter, the facility has already been attacked for the third time in recent times.

At the same time, the extent of the possible damage, whether a fire occurred, and the attack’s impact on the operation of the oil pipeline system are currently unknown. There has been no official confirmation of the consequences of the strike.

Ukraine's attacks over three days knocked out 10% of Russia's oil-refining capacity, OSINT intelligence data shows01.11.26, 15:51 • 28280 views

Stepan Haftko

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