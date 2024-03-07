In the russian federation, a large-scale fire engulfed a warehouse of 1000 square meters
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out in a warehouse with construction materials in magadan with an area of 1,000 square meters, which required 45 specialists and 11 pieces of equipment to extinguish.
In russia, firefighters are extinguishing a fire of 1000 square meters. This is reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the russian federation, UNN reports.
Details
A fire broke out in a warehouse with building materials in magadan (russia).
The area of the fire is 1000 square meters.
Forty-five specialists and 11 units of equipment were engaged to extinguish the fire.
