Fire in russia: novolipetsk metallurgical plant is on fire
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out at the novolipetsk metallurgical plant in russia after explosions caused by a drone attack.
novolipetsk metallurgical plant is on fire in russia. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.
Details
Fire in russia.
Explosions occurred near the novolipetsk metallurgical plant, which led to a large-scale fire on the plant's premises.
The company was reportedly targeted by drones.
