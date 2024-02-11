Large-scale fire in russia: There are victims

In russia, the hotel complex "Zhara Beach Resort" in the Avtozavodsky district of Togliatti caught fire. Two people were injured in the incident. This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

A fire broke out in the Zhara Beach Resort hotel complex in Togliatti's Avtozavodsky district, where participants of the Zhigulevskaya Mile speed festival were staying.

Two people were reportedly injured in the incident.

One of the injured men was hospitalized with combustion product poisoning, while the other refused hospitalization.

The fire area is estimated at 800 square meters. A total of 75 people and 24 pieces of equipment are working at the scene.

