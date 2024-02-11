Large-scale fire in russia: There are victims

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 69807 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117705 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122607 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164586 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165135 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267441 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176823 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166832 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148603 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237566 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100349 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 63924 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 35720 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 32390 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 45779 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267440 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237566 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222901 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248361 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234520 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117704 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100335 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100770 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117266 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117911 views
Large-scale fire in russia: There are victims

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52041 views

A fire broke out in a hotel complex in Togliatti (russia), where a speed festival was taking place, injuring two people.

In russia, the hotel complex "Zhara Beach Resort" in the Avtozavodsky district of Togliatti caught fire. Two people were injured in the incident. This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

A fire broke out in the Zhara Beach Resort hotel complex in Togliatti's Avtozavodsky district, where participants of the Zhigulevskaya Mile speed festival were staying.

Two people were reportedly injured in the incident.

One of the injured men was hospitalized with combustion product poisoning, while the other refused hospitalization.

Add

The fire area is estimated at 800 square meters. A total of 75 people and 24 pieces of equipment are working at the scene.

Fire breaks out at French nuclear power plant11.02.24, 00:35 • 40195 views

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World

