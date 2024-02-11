Fire breaks out at French nuclear power plant

A fire broke out at the Chinon nuclear power plant in central France. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation is underway. This is reported by France Bleu, UNN reports.

On Saturday night, a fire broke out at the Chinon nuclear power plant in central France, shutting down units 3 and 4.

According to the plant's management, the fire was successfully extinguished and there is no danger to the public or the environment.

For the time being, the power plant will produce less energy by suspending the operation of two power units that normally produce 900 megawatts of energy in a continuous mode.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. An investigation has been launched.