Fire breaks out at French nuclear power plant

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 55128 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115145 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120683 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162879 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164340 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265909 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176518 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166767 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148573 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236392 views

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 78114 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 55914 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 91632 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 52301 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 32554 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265909 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236392 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221879 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247336 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233625 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115145 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 98127 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100197 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116758 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117440 views
Actual
Fire breaks out at French nuclear power plant

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40199 views

A fire broke out at the Chinon nuclear power plant in central France, causing two units to suspend operations while the causes were investigated.

A fire broke out at the Chinon nuclear power plant in central France. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation is underway. This is reported by France Bleu, UNN reports.

Details

On Saturday night, a fire broke out at the Chinon nuclear power plant in central France, shutting down units 3 and 4.

According to the plant's management, the fire was successfully extinguished and there is no danger to the public or the environment.

For the time being, the power plant will produce less energy by suspending the operation of two power units that normally produce 900 megawatts of energy in a continuous mode.

Add

The cause of the fire remains unknown. An investigation has been launched.

10.08.23, 16:02 • 559097 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyHealthNews of the World
franceFrance

