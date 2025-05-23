In the Rivne region, a man brutally beat a dog: a criminal proceeding has been opened

$41.500.06
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 22129 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

02:05 PM • 22480 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

12:17 PM • 29498 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

11:54 AM • 45139 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
11:31 AM • 42473 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 42516 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 44767 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 45401 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 144849 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 66799 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

IMF is preparing to allocate about $520 million to Ukraine in a new tranche under the EFF

May 23, 07:58 AM • 24316 views

In Norway, a 135-meter cargo ship dropped anchor in a man's yard

May 23, 08:37 AM • 31439 views

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

May 23, 09:25 AM • 86092 views

Beating of a veteran in Lviv region: 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade demands punishment for attackers

10:16 AM • 15016 views

Trump threatens Apple with 25% duty if iPhones are not manufactured in the USA

12:05 PM • 69048 views
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

02:43 PM • 22129 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 144851 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 241182 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 321521 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 310598 views
"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

03:23 PM • 5570 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

02:47 PM • 9818 views

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

May 23, 09:25 AM • 86160 views

Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes Omega ambassador: a hint at the role of Bond?

May 22, 02:34 PM • 124888 views

Chris Brown is out on bail: the singer's world tour may resume

May 22, 11:16 AM • 166380 views
In the Rivne region, a man brutally beat a dog: a criminal proceeding has been opened

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

In the village of Drozdyń, a 24-year-old man kicked a dog in the head, which was captured on video. Police have launched an investigation into the cruel treatment of an animal.

In the Rivne region, a man brutally beat a dog: a criminal proceeding has been opened

In the village of Drozdyn, Rivne region, police opened a criminal case against a 24-year-old man who cruelly treated a dog. The incident ended up online and caused a wave of indignation. This was reported by the Rivne region police, reports UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, on May 22, at about 9:00 p.m., Rokytniv law enforcement officers came across a video in one of the Telegram channels during monitoring of social networks, which recorded a man kicking a dog in the head.

The police quickly identified the offender. He turned out to be a 24-year-old resident of the village of Drozdyn.

On the fact of cruel treatment of an animal, the investigator, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office, entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Art. 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine 

- the police said.

A pre-trial investigation is currently underway. The police urge citizens not to remain indifferent to such cases and to report cruelty to animals.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Telegram
Brent
$64.63
Bitcoin
$108,924.90
S&P 500
$5,792.97
Tesla
$337.34
Газ TTF
$35.98
Золото
$3,359.81
Ethereum
$2,579.70