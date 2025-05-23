In the Rivne region, a man brutally beat a dog: a criminal proceeding has been opened
Kyiv • UNN
In the village of Drozdyń, a 24-year-old man kicked a dog in the head, which was captured on video. Police have launched an investigation into the cruel treatment of an animal.
In the village of Drozdyn, Rivne region, police opened a criminal case against a 24-year-old man who cruelly treated a dog. The incident ended up online and caused a wave of indignation. This was reported by the Rivne region police, reports UNN.
Details
According to law enforcement officers, on May 22, at about 9:00 p.m., Rokytniv law enforcement officers came across a video in one of the Telegram channels during monitoring of social networks, which recorded a man kicking a dog in the head.
The police quickly identified the offender. He turned out to be a 24-year-old resident of the village of Drozdyn.
On the fact of cruel treatment of an animal, the investigator, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office, entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Art. 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine
A pre-trial investigation is currently underway. The police urge citizens not to remain indifferent to such cases and to report cruelty to animals.
