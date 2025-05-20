Shooting of dogs suspected in Cherkasy region: police are investigating

Two dogs, who were likely shot, were found in Shpola, Cherkasy region. Police are investigating the cruel treatment of animals and are looking for the person involved, UNN writes with reference to the National Police in the region.

Details

The police became aware of the incident from social networks.

Residents of the city of Shpola found two dogs on the street who were likely shot. The owner of the dogs has not yet been established - the police said.

Information on the fact of the crime, as reported, was entered into the Unified Register and an investigation was launched. Based on the collected materials, the legal qualification will be determined.

Police are taking measures to identify the person involved - the police said.

Citizens were urged to inform law enforcement officers if they have any information about the incident.



