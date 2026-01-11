In the Philippines, rescuers found "signs of life" under the rubble of a garbage landslide

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
January 10, 11:45 AM • 15733 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 31722 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:49 AM • 29342 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
January 10, 08:27 AM • 26956 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 25923 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 31671 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 54896 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 39056 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 38427 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 31051 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−14°
1.9m/s
81%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Spain calls on Europe to have its own army to avoid dependence on third countriesJanuary 10, 04:35 PM • 4420 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect throughout UkraineJanuary 10, 04:58 PM • 3786 views
Finland officially withdrew from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel MinesJanuary 10, 05:57 PM • 3780 views
Ukraine calls for increased pressure on Iranian authorities over repression and support for Russia - SybihaJanuary 10, 06:22 PM • 3434 views
Viktor Orbán postponed the announcement of Hungary's prime ministerial candidate amid falling ratings09:59 PM • 8882 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 84208 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 110711 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 81988 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 102998 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 109958 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
Great Britain
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 10193 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 13701 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 69875 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 71381 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 92041 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Film

In the Philippines, rescuers found "signs of life" under the rubble of a garbage landslide

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

In the Philippines, rescuers detected signs of life at the site of a massive landfill collapse in the village of Binaliw, Cebu City. The tragedy, which occurred on January 8, 2026, claimed the lives of four workers, with over 30 people still missing.

In the Philippines, rescuers found "signs of life" under the rubble of a garbage landslide
Photo: AP

Philippine rescue services have detected signs of life at the site of a massive landfill collapse in Binaliw village, Cebu City. The tragedy, which occurred on Thursday, January 8, 2026, has already claimed the lives of four workers, with over 30 more still missing. As of Saturday, January 10, authorities announced the intensification of search operations. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival confirmed that special equipment and search dogs detected activity in certain areas under tons of waste.

Authorities have confirmed the presence of detected signs of life in certain areas, which requires continued meticulous excavation and the deployment of a more advanced 50-ton crane, which is en route under police escort.

- said the head of the city.

So far, 12 workers have been rescued, who sustained injuries of varying severity and were hospitalized. Rescuers are working in extremely dangerous conditions amidst piles of metal structures, combustible waste, and unstable building debris.

Causes and scale of the disaster

The collapse occurred on the territory of a private waste management enterprise, where about 110 employees were present at the time of the incident. A huge mountain of garbage suddenly collapsed onto administrative and warehouse buildings. Among the confirmed dead are an engineer and an office worker of the facility. The investigation is examining the causes of the landslide, which include soil instability after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake in the region last September, as well as recent heavy rains that could have undermined the landfill's foundation.

Due to the suspension of operations at the Binaliw landfill, Cebu City has faced a logistical problem with waste disposal. Currently, municipal authorities are looking for alternative sites for waste removal in neighboring communities. 

Rescuers search for dozens missing after landfill landslide in the Philippines10.01.26, 18:19 • 4004 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Village
Technology
Search
Associated Press
Philippines