In the Office of the President, at the start of negotiations with the USA, stated their readiness for an "open and constructive" conversation

Kyiv • UNN
At the Office of the President, at the start of negotiations with the USA in Jeddah, they announced their readiness for an "open and constructive conversation," reports UNN.
"A meeting of the Ukrainian and American delegations has begun in Saudi Arabia. Ukraine is ready for an open and constructive conversation with partners," the Office of the President commented on the start of the meeting.
"The meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the USA has started in Saudi Arabia. We are beginning our work," said the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.
A meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the USA at a high level has begun in Jeddah. The parties are discussing the path to peace and bilateral relations between the countries.